Iran has massed more than 14 tankers at Kharg Island to test the US naval blockade, while President Trump warns any convoy will end up at the bottom of the sea and experts call the plan farcical.

US Central Command issued a stern maritime advisory Wednesday, warning that vessels receiving cargo at sea from ships carrying goods loaded at Iran ian ports or coastlines could be treated as violating the US blockade, even if they are outside Iran ian territorial waters.

American forces are prepared to stop, board, divert, or capture such vessels, or order them to return their cargo to its port of origin, according to the military statement. Officials emphasized that ships refusing to comply could face further enforcement, including the use of force consistent with applicable law.

Also read Two tankers hit in Strait of Hormuz as hawks press Trump to resume Iran strikes

The advisory comes as Iran has amassed more than 14 tankers at Kharg Island, its most crucial crude-oil export terminal, in an apparent attempt to restart shipments despite the ongoing naval blockade. Satellite imagery and ship-tracking data confirm that crews have been assigned to the vessels and Iranian flags have been raised ahead of a possible convoy toward the Sea of Oman in the coming days.

Kharg Island normally handles roughly 85 to 90 percent of Iran's crude oil exports and possesses the deep-water infrastructure required to accommodate supertankers while storing about 30 million barrels of oil. The island is particularly important because alternative export facilities, such as the port of Jask, lack the necessary infrastructure to replace it, leaving Tehran with few viable options for large-scale exports.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged the intense pressure on the country's exports on Friday, stating that Tehran is actively pushing to resume shipments. However, the economic situation has deteriorated significantly, with shipping data showing that Iran has gone several months without significant crude loadings, as it had been loading roughly 2 million barrels daily when the war began.

October marked the second consecutive month without reported loadings, according to analytics firm Kpler, signaling a severe financial blow to Tehran. In an effort to circumvent restrictions, Iran appears to be exploring alternate methods to move its oil, including conducting ship-to-ship transfers at sea to obscure the origin of the crude and evade American sanctions.

Maritime security experts have largely dismissed the reported operation as propaganda, with maritime security expert Charlie Brown telling Fox News Digital on Sunday that the supposed plan by the Iranians to suddenly deploy 14 vessels to try to breach the blockade in a convoy is farcical. Brown warned that any convoy leaving Kharg Island would face the US Navy 5th and 7th Fleets as it crossed the Indian Ocean, noting that ships and aircraft are already positioned in the area.

The Institute for the Study of War warned that Iran could attempt to break the blockade within days, saying that the deteriorating economic situation is increasingly dire and forcing officials to reckon with the necessity of breaking the US blockade. The think tank cautioned that such a move would risk the destruction of a tanker fleet or escalate into a larger regional conflict.

Sanctioned tankers were already positioned in the Arabian Sea within about a day's sailing distance of the blockade line, and the situation has seen recent escalations, including the seizure of two foreign oil tankers in the Persian Gulf allegedly carrying smuggled fuel. UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported Sunday that a tanker was involved in an incident with military forces in the Gulf of Oman, without identifying the specific vessel.

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President Donald Trump responded bluntly to the reported build-up, telling Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, I hope they do, they will all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy. The White House says the blockade has crippled Iran's economy and decimated its naval and air force capabilities, describing the US Navy blockade as a wall of steel securing the Strait of Hormuz.

The sanctioned Suezmax tanker Olym was reportedly positioned alongside the Hao Fan, a medium-range tanker allegedly spoofing its location to appear near Oman, a transfer identified by United Against Nuclear Iran. TankerTrackers, a shipping intelligence firm, initially posted that Iran appeared to be preparing to ship oil again, but the narrative quickly escalated into claims of an imminent convoy sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Mohammad Enayati Najafabadi, a journalist with ties to the IRGC, separately suggested in a social-media post that disrupting an Iranian tanker's route could lead to explosions at oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, further heightening tensions in the region.

Whether the gathered vessels will actually attempt to sail through the US blockade remains an open question, with experts doubting the convoy will materialize given the overwhelming naval presence and the severe consequences outlined in the new Central Command advisory.