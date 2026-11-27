Iranian state media releases an AI video threatening Amazon Microsoft and SpaceX with destruction over alleged support for military strikes against Iranian children in Minab.

Iran ian state media outlet Mehr News has released a disturbing artificial intelligence-generated video that explicitly threatens the United States government, the State of Israel, and major technology corporations including Amazon, Microsoft, and Elon Musk's SpaceX. The video, which was distributed on Telegram on Thursday, depicts a fictional scenario where these corporate headquarters are destroyed by drones and fire.

Multinational Tech Giants Face AI Terror Threats

The narrator in the video declares that the entities behind the attacks will not allow the killers of Iranian children to escape accountability. The clip specifically targets Amazon, Microsoft, and SpaceX, accusing these firms of participating in the military conflict with Iran that began in February. The voiceover asserts that companies engaging in secret collaborations with US and Israeli military units cannot evade responsibility for the violence.

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The video presents an ultimatum to America, stating that the targeted corporations will either pay reparations and repent or face destruction on a massive scale. Visuals in the clip show buildings engulfed in flames and attacked by drones, serving as a visual warning to the American public and the executive leadership of the United States.

Minab School Bombing and Diplomatic Tensions

The threat is directly linked to an incident in Minab, Iran, where a preliminary military investigation determined that a United States missile strike killed 175 people, most of whom were children. The caption accompanying the Mehr News post on Telegram expresses outrage over this event, labeling the targeted companies as complicit in crimes against the innocent children of Minab.

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This release comes amidst heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran. President Donald Trump has recently warned that he expects to order renewed military strikes on Iran soon after the new year. He has accused Tehran of employing deceptive negotiation tactics, describing their diplomatic efforts as bulls***t during an interview with Fox News.

Trump Warns of Dirty Bomb and New Strikes

The geopolitical landscape has grown increasingly volatile as the US and Iran engage in a tit-for-tat conflict. Trump escalated hostilities by ordering a missile strike on a launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, which the US claimed was a response to aggression from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In retaliation, Iran launched missiles and drones at US bases in the region, which were intercepted by Gulf nations allied with the US.

President Trump also indicated that he is taking seriously the possibility that Iran might be planning an attack on Washington DC using a so-called dirty bomb. This device would use conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material, posing a significant security concern for the capital. His patience with negotiating an end to the hostilities is visibly wearing thin as the conflict threatens to spiral into a broader war.

Future Escalation and Intermediary Roles

Despite diplomatic efforts involving intermediaries such as Oman and Qatar, there have been few signs that negotiations are moving toward an imminent peace deal. Officials from Qatar and Oman met with Iranian diplomats last week, but the stalemate remains. The White House, Microsoft, SpaceX, and Amazon have been contacted for comment regarding these threats.

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Trump stated on Truth Social that Iran has launched more drones and missiles in the last week than at any time in over a year. He emphasized that these attacks have been knocked down and done no damage, while also claiming credit for predicting that Iranian leaders would act aggressively if Democrats won the midterms. The administration remains prepared to order new strikes against Iran if a diplomatic agreement is not reached by the end of the year.