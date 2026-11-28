Mojtaba Khamenei's aide urges Iraq to resist US pressure on border control as Washington seeks to squeeze Tehran's economy while the Strait of Hormuz remains under naval blockade.

Mohammad Mokhber, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has issued a stern warning to the Iraq i government, instructing Baghdad to ignore directives from President Trump regarding border security and anti-smuggling measures. Mokhber emphasized that Iran has historically supported Iraq during its most challenging periods and now demands that Iraq i officials remain vigilant against external pressure. He explicitly stated that Iraq must not become an instrument for implementing Trump's policies, a remark that signals deepening diplomatic friction between Tehran and Washington.

Iran Adviser Challenges US Border Security Demands

Mokhber's comments, reported by Al Arabiya, came as a direct response to President Trump's public support for Iraq's new Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. Trump had praised al-Zaidi's efforts to assert state authority over smuggling, particularly concerning Iraqi oil exports, on his social media platform on Friday. The Iranian adviser's intervention suggests that Tehran views these US-backed initiatives as a hostile attempt to tighten economic sanctions and isolate Iran further. This diplomatic clash highlights the delicate position Iraq finds itself in, balancing relationships with both regional powers.

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US Naval Blockade Intensifies Economic Pressure on Tehran

The warning from Iran coincides with a severe escalation in economic warfare, as the US naval blockade continues to choke Iran's maritime trade routes. According to the US Central Command, the blockade has effectively prevented Iran from exporting more than $25 billion worth of crude oil. With its maritime options severely restricted, Iran's nearly one-thousand-mile land border with Iraq has become a critical economic lifeline for the Islamic Republic. Washington is now seeking to squeeze Iran by land as well as by sea, pressing Baghdad to shut down smuggling routes and restrict cross-border commerce, thereby cutting off this vital revenue stream.

Prime Minister Al-Zaidi Aligns With US State Authority Goals

President Trump publicly sided with Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, who has been working to strengthen state control over oil-rich Kurdish territories since being sworn in last May. Trump described al-Zaidi's actions as efforts to stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state. The US supported these moves to build a united and prosperous Iraq that makes its own political decisions. This alignment puts the Iraqi government in a precarious position, as it attempts to centralize power while Iran urges it to resist becoming a tool for American geopolitical strategy.

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Border Closures and Militia Violence Escalate Regional Tensions

Tensions on the ground have intensified with Iraq shutting two border crossings in its Kurdish region on Thursday, one with Iran and another with Syria. This move aligns with US Iraqi state media reports from Friday, which stated that crude oil exports outside of the state oil company would be classified as smuggling. The timing is critical, as Iran-backed militias repeatedly fired on US bases in Iraq in March, prompting US military responses. The combination of border closures and militia attacks has created a volatile security environment that complicates any potential diplomatic de-escalation.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy Reports Maritime Incidents

Simultaneously, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has reported significant incidents at sea, indicating ongoing resistance to the blockade. On Friday, the navy stated that an oil tanker operating in violation of regulations struck a mine near Khasab Port. Additionally, a second tanker exploded and caught fire while traveling on an unauthorized route east of the Strait of Hormuz. Farhad Fattahi, the Iranian navy's deputy operations chief, stated on Saturday that Tehran has drawn up plans to break the blockade and that armed forces are awaiting orders. He emphasized that while Iran is not engaged in a symmetrical conflict with US forces, its units along the maritime borders remain in full readiness.