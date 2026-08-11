Iran Advances Bill Criminalizing Academic Collaboration With Foreign Entities

Iran's parliament advances a bill to criminalize co-authorship with foreign researchers. Critics warn this threatens scientific capacity alongside existing Western visa restrictions.

Iran's parliament is advancing a controversial draft law designed to criminalize routine academic collaboration with international partners. The so-called anti-infiltration bill would make co-authoring papers with foreign researchers, giving interviews to international media, and publishing in global journals without state approval a prosecutable offense. This legislative move aims to restrict what officials view as potential channels for foreign infiltration, but it has ignited fierce debate within Iran's scientific community regarding the future of national research capabilities.

Legislative Framework And Constitutional Review

The general framework of the legislation passed the parliament in August, establishing the broad strokes of the new restrictions. Last week, lawmakers approved specific articles clarifying that prosecutors must prove an individual was aware of a foreign connection before pursuing criminal charges. The bill now awaits approval from the Guardian Council for constitutional review before it can be enacted into law. If passed, Iran's intelligence agencies would be granted significant powers to monitor and investigate cooperation with foreign entities, targeting activities that were previously standard practices in global academia.

Also read Alexandra Eala Advances to Hong Kong Semifinal After Thrilling Victory Over Antonia Ruzic

Domestic Opposition And Scientific Concerns

Shahin Akhondzadeh, Iran's deputy minister of research and technology at the Ministry of Health, has publicly warned that restricting engagement with international institutions risks compromising the country's scientific and research capacities. Negar Partow, vice-president of the International Community of Iranian Academics, described the bill's progression as a major problem and a pressing issue. She highlighted that Iranian PhD students have historically needed published articles in international journals to qualify for their programs, a requirement the bill would effectively criminalize. Critics argue that cutting these ties will degrade research quality and accelerate brain drain as scholars seek opportunities abroad.

Advertisement

External Pressures And Visa Challenges

Not all scholars view the domestic legislation as the primary obstacle to international engagement. Alireza Qaiumzadeh, a research professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, argues that restrictions outside Iran represent a more immediate and tangible source of academic isolation. He points to severe difficulties obtaining visas for conferences, research stays, and academic positions abroad, even after receiving formal offers. An Iranian scholar based in Europe, speaking anonymously, confirmed that visa issues have prevented attendance at international conferences since 2024. Some university supervisors now avoid accepting students from Iran due to the high risks and bureaucratic hurdles involved in their travel and work permits.

Global Reaction And Future Implications

The legislation has drawn criticism from scholars and international bodies, including the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran. National security concerns about foreign influence and espionage through academic channels drive the government's position, but opponents fear the consequences will extend far beyond espionage prevention. The condition of Iranian academia is expected to worsen as both domestic legislation and Western visa restrictions limit international collaboration. Researchers struggle to balance compliance with state mandates while maintaining their standing in the global scientific community, creating a complex environment where academic freedom is increasingly constrained by legal and diplomatic barriers.