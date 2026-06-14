Iran accuses US of playing 'good cop, bad cop' as Israel bombs Beirut while Tehran weighs peace deal

Ghalibaf has accused the US of giving Israel a 'green light' for the attack on Lebanon, arguing that such actions undermine diplomatic efforts.

Ghalibaf has accused the US of giving Israel a "green light" for the attack on Lebanon, arguing that such actions undermine diplomatic efforts. Iran has warned the US that if it cannot fulfil its commitments to stop Israeli attacks on Lebanon, pursuing negotiations will not be possible as Tehran weighs a response to the proposed deal to end the war with the US amid Israel's strikes on Beirut.

Israel launched fresh air strikes on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday, killing at least three people, Lebanon's civil defence said. Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said Israel's latest strike on Beirut demonstrated that the US either lacks the will or the ability to uphold its commitments and that Washington's "good cop, bad cop" approach was outdated.

“The game of bad cop and good cop is outdated. If you lack the will and ability to fulfil your commitments, speaking of continuing the path is not possible,” Ghalibaf Ghalibaf accused Washington of giving Israel a "green light" for the attack, arguing that such actions undermine diplomatic efforts and make concessions impossible.

“The Zionists' incursion into Dahiyeh has once again shown that America either lacks the will to fulfil its commitments or the ability to do so,” he added. Confusion persists over US-Iran deal timing as Trump, Tehran contradict each otherUS-Iran draft deal offers Hormuz reopening, sanctions relief and nuclear limits: senior officialPakistan sees US-Iran deal within 24 hours; Tehran says agreement unlikely on SundayIran has maintained that the deal with the US includes an end to Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Iran's final decision on a possible memorandum of understanding with the US is "under consideration", a source familiar with the matter said. US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Saturday that a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has been mediating between the US and Iran, also said the deal could be finalised in the next 24 hours.

The Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process has focused on ending hostilities between Tehran and Washington, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and reaching a consensus on Iran's nuclearIranian officials have repeatedly said that a large portion of the proposed text has already been agreed upon, while accusing the US of slowing progress by shifting positions and making contradictory statements.

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