Ira Sachs on his latest film, The Man I Love, which explores queer life in New York. The film, a musical drama set in the 1980s at the height of the AIDS crisis, follows a downtown performer dying of the virus but desperate to take on one final role.

Ira Sachs on\u2019s latest film, The Man I Love , which explores queer life in New York . The film, a musical drama set in the 1980s at the height of the AIDS crisis, follows a downtown performer dying of the virus but desperate to take on one final role.

Sachs drew on his own experiences starting out in theater and film at the time to shape the story. Sachs discusses the city of New York during the 1980s, describing it as both dark and full of life, where people knew they could be next; death was all around them but it also led to creativity.

The film is about what it means to live a creative life and what it means to work, which is a theme that Sachs has explored in most of his films. During the production of The Man I Love, Sachs revealed that one of the producers said they had never seen a film transformed throughout the process of making it the way this is, but Sachs thinks that all his films feel like that they are all in process until they are completed and so they define themselves.

Sachs also talks about his personal connection to the film, describing it as very personal, saying that he had a boyfriend who had AIDS and lived in a time when AIDS was not just present but created an intense atmosphere of both dread and possibility in New York. Sachs goes on to say that he made a film that is a testament to creativity as a form of survival.

Art and art-making are vital to life and breathing, and this is why he connects to Jimmy, the character in The Man I Love. The film is a tribute to the people who lived in New York during the 1980s, where it was a time of great creativity, but also great fear and death.

Sachs describes his favorite part of the film as when Jimmy goes back to his hometown for his parents' anniversary party and looks so uncomfortable in his suit, like a fish out of water. This scene is striking because it shows the great divide between the person you become and the person you were, and between the family you create for yourself and the one you come from





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