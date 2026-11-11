IPX Unveils 'Minicoin' Payment System for LINE FRIENDS Stores

IPX will launch a new minicoin payment option for LINE FRIENDS online and offline outlets, broadening its digital commerce footprint and enhancing fan engagement across its IP ecosystem.

IPX is set to launch a new minicoin payment system for LINE FRIENDS online and offline retail outlets. The initiative, announced on 11 November 2024, aims to integrate digital currency transactions across the brand's merchandising and physical store network, providing fans with an alternative payment method tied to the LINE FRIENDS IP portfolio.

How the Minicoin Payment System Operates

This new payment option will allow customers to purchase LINE FRIENDS merchandise using IPX's proprietary minicoin currency. The system is engineered to work seamlessly on both the brand's e‑commerce platforms and in-store point‑of‑sale terminals. When a shopper selects the minicoin payment method, the transaction will be processed through IPX's blockchain infrastructure, ensuring secure and instant settlements.

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IPX's team states that the minicoin will be integrated with existing loyalty programs, enabling users to earn and redeem rewards across different marketing channels. The payment solution is expected to reduce transaction costs and improve checkout speed, particularly in high-traffic periods such as new product launches and limited‑edition releases.

Stakeholder Reactions and Strategic Rationale

LINE FRIENDS management expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, citing the move as a way to deepen fan interaction and to monetize the brand's digital assets. The company highlighted that the minicoin system could help lower reliance on traditional credit card processing fees while attracting cryptocurrency‑savvy consumers.

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IPX's CFO noted that the partnership aligns with the firm's broader strategy to expand its IP‑based payment services beyond content and merchandise. By tapping into LINE FRIENDS' global fan base, IPX aims to increase the circulation and utility of its minicoin.

Expected Market Impact and Next Steps

Both companies anticipate that the minicoin payment option will boost sales conversion rates across LINE FRIENDS' online store and physical retail locations. IPX plans to roll out the feature in a phased manner, beginning with a pilot program in Japan's flagship branch before expanding to international stores.

The launch is slated for early December 2024, with a full rollout expected by Q1 2025. Customers will be able to acquire minicoin through the IPX mobile app, where they can also track rewards, monitor balance, and engage with exclusive content tied to LINE FRIENDS characters.

Industry observers expect the move to strengthen IPX's position in the digital payment market and to set a precedent for other IP‑centric brands considering blockchain‑based transaction solutions. As the initiative unfolds, data on transaction volumes and user adoption will be closely watched to gauge the effectiveness of this novel payment model.