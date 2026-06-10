Ipswich Town Manager Kieran McKenna Resigns After Premier League Promotion

Kieran McKenna has stepped down as Ipswich Town manager just weeks after guiding the team to promotion to the Premier League, citing a need for a break after five intense seasons. The club is due a significant compensation fee as McKenna departs, sparking a new managerial search.

Kieran McKenna has announced his departure from Ipswich Town , just weeks after securing the club's promotion to the Premier League. The 40-year-old manager's surprise decision comes despite the success of finishing second in the Championship.

While Fulham had shown interest, McKenna clarified he is taking a break and not moving to another job. Ipswich Town is protected by a compensation clause, estimated at around £7.5 million, which could deter potential suitors. Chief executive Mark Ashton had prepared contingency plans, acknowledging the possibility of McKenna's exit. Fulham, among other clubs, have long admired McKenna but are hesitant to meet the significant compensation fee.

In an emotional statement on the club's website, McKenna expressed mixed feelings about leaving. He described the timing as never ideal but felt it was right after achieving back-to-back promotions.

"It is with a mixture of gratitude, pride, sadness and contentment that I have decided to step down," he wrote. He highlighted the deep connection built at the club and his pride in the progress made, extending optimism for Ipswich's future. He thanked the board for the opportunity given at age 35, the coaching staff, the players, and especially the fans for their unwavering support.

He emphasized that managing Ipswich was a privilege and that he looks forward to spending time with his family after five demanding seasons. McKenna's departure adds to a significant wave of managerial changes ahead of the next Premier League season, with at least seven of the twenty clubs facing a new boss. His legacy at Ipswich is remarkable, transforming the club from League One to the Premier League in just over two years.

Before Ipswich, he was a coach at Manchester United, working under several managers including Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Ralf Rangnick. His immediate impact at Ipswich saw promotion in his first full season, followed by a second-place finish and a return to the top flight for the first time since 2001. The club now faces the task of finding a successor capable of building on his achievements while navigating the challenges of Premier League football





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kieran Mckenna Ipswich Town Premier League Promotion Manager Resignation Compensation Clause Fulham Mark Ashton Football Manager Change

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia's Tiniest Town Goes Up for Sale for Less Than £210,000Cooladdi, a small town in Outback Queensland, has gone up for sale for $400,000 AUD (£210,000). The town, officially recognised as Australia's tiniest town, has a population of just two residents. The new owners will be required to run the town's post office, store, four-star restaurant, motel, and pub, essentially earning the title of 'unofficial mayor' of Cooladdi.

Read more »

Australia's Smallest Town Cooladdi Goes on Sale for $400,000Cooladdi, Australia's tiniest town with a population of two, is on the market for $400,000 AUD. The sale includes a roadhouse, motel, general store, pub, and four-star restaurant, with the new owners taking on the role of unofficial mayor and multiple business operators.

Read more »

Small California town revolts as they uncover plans to home notorious sex fiend on their streetA community near Bakersfield is disturbed by the prospect of a sexually violent predator bumping elbows with them.

Read more »

Emergency action seeks to prevent erasure of 'mother' and 'father' in code of largest US townHempstead Township passes emergency resolution to preserve 'mother' and 'father' in its legal code after New York passed gender-neutral parental terms.

Read more »