New IPSA data shows taxpayers spent £13.7 million on MP housing and £157 million on staffing in 2025-26. Includes details on family employment.

New figures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority reveal that taxpayers are contributing nearly £14 million annually to support Members of Parliament with their housing needs. The latest financial data published on Thursday indicates that £13.7 million of public money was specifically allocated for MPs' homes, rental properties, and hotel stays during the 2025-26 fiscal year. This significant expenditure highlights the ongoing logistical and financial support provided to legislators who travel regularly to Westminster to carry out their duties.

Housing and Staffing Expenditure Breakdown

Besides accommodation, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority reported that £157 million was spent on staffing costs for MPs during the same period. An additional £19 million was designated for office costs, while £8 million covered travel and subsistence expenses. These figures collectively illustrate the substantial operational budget required to maintain the daily functioning of parliamentary representatives outside of their primary salaries. The data provides a transparent look at how public funds are distributed across various administrative and logistical needs within the UK political system.

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Family Employment and Salary Details

The disclosure also shed light on specific salary arrangements, revealing that Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope pays his wife between £65,000 and £70,000 annually to serve as his parliamentary secretary. Chancellor John Healey similarly employs his wife as an office manager, with a salary ranging from £25,000 to £30,000. Sir Christopher Chope is one of more than 30 MPs who utilized a 'connected party' as a staff member in the last financial year, a practice that has drawn public scrutiny and regulatory attention.

Regulatory Context and Historical Rules

MPs who represent constituencies outside of London are permitted to claim for work accommodation, as well as reimbursement for journeys to and from Westminster. They have the option to claim for a private home, a rental property, or a hotel, depending on their individual circumstances. The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority has administered MPs' pay and business costs since 2010, a system implemented in the wake of the Westminster expenses scandal to restore public trust. Since the 2017 general election, MPs have been banned from using public cash to hire family members, though this restriction does not apply to those already employed before the rule came into effect.

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Salary Adjustments and Future Projections

In April, MPs received a 5 per cent pay rise, bringing their annual salary to £98,599. This increase was higher than that given to NHS and most public sector workers, comprising a 3.5 per cent cost-of-living adjustment and a 1.5 per cent 'benchmarking adjustment'. The watchdog concluded that MPs should receive salaries of around £110,000 by the end of the Parliament in 2029. This projected increase is based on factors such as rising constituency casework and the need to address increased abuse and intimidation faced by elected officials.

Official Statements on Public Funding Oversight

Richard Lloyd, the chairman of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority, emphasized that MPs rely on staff, offices, and practical support to represent constituents and handle casework effectively. He stated that the published figures demonstrate how funding operates within clear rules and robust independent oversight. Lloyd added that publishing this information helps the public understand parliamentary funding usage and provides assurance that public money is being managed responsibly. The continuous transparency aims to ensure accountability in how taxpayer resources are utilized for governmental functions.