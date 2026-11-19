New IPSA data exposes £13.7m spent on MP housing and controversial family salaries, including claims by Sir Christopher Chope and John Healey, alongside a 5% pay rise.

New financial disclosures from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority confirm that UK taxpayers contributed nearly £14 million annually to cover accommodation expenses for Members of Parliament. The latest figures published on Thursday revealed that £13.7 million of public funds were allocated for MPs' homes, rental properties, and hotel stays during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The watchdog reported that £157 million was spent on staffing costs for MPs, while an additional £19 million was designated for office-related expenses. An extra £8 million covered travel and subsistence costs, highlighting the substantial financial infrastructure required to support the daily operations of the legislature.

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A significant portion of the report details how MPs utilized staffing allowances to employ family members, a practice restricted after the 2017 general election but grandfathered for existing employees. Sir Christopher Chope, a Conservative MP, was among more than 30 MPs to employ a connected party, with taxpayers covering his payment to his wife who served as his parliamentary secretary.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster John Healey also appeared in the data, paying his wife between £25,000 and £30,000 to work as his office manager. Although MPs were banned from using public money to hire family members following the 2017 election, the restriction did not apply to those whose family members were already employed before the rule change took effect.

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These spending revelations come shortly after MPs received a 5 per cent pay rise in April, bringing their annual salary to £98,599. This increase was higher than those granted to the NHS and most public sector workers, including a 3.5 per cent rise for the cost of living and an additional 1.5 per cent benchmarking adjustment. IPSA cited rising constituency casework and increased abuse faced by representatives as key factors in the decision.

Looking ahead, IPSA projected that MP salaries should reach approximately £110,000 by the end of the current Parliament in 2029. This trajectory suggests a continued upward trend in remuneration for elected officials, driven by the watchdog's assessment of the growing demands placed on their roles and the increasing complexity of their constituency work.

MPs representing constituencies outside London remain eligible to claim for work accommodation and are reimbursed for journeys to and from Westminster. They have the option to claim for a private home, a rental property, or a hotel. Since IPSA assumed responsibility for administering pay and business costs in 2010 following the Westminster expenses scandal, the body has maintained strict oversight of these expenditures.

IPSA chairman Richard Lloyd emphasized the necessity of the published data for public accountability. He stated that the figures demonstrate how funding supports MPs in representing constituents and carrying out parliamentary responsibilities. The watchdog aims to provide assurance that public money is managed responsibly within clear rules and robust independent oversight.