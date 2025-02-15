iPhone vs. Gimbal: Can You Replace Your Osmo Pocket with a Simple Gimbal?

We explore whether a dedicated gimbal like the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro or Hohem iSteady M7 can replace the Osmo Pocket for solo content creators who already have an iPhone 16 Pro.

Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake aren't the norm: one of them presents while the other one operates the camera. Modern content creators typically work alone, and that includes me. That means the same number of tasks that are enough of a burden for two full-time jobs is somehow supposed to be crammed into one person. To make that work, you have to make compromises. You have to find clever ways to reach the same quality bar but with half the manpower.

It was before, honestly, incredibly difficult. But these days, the Osmo Pocket 3 is everywhere. It is a cheat code and it does make content production as a solo creator much, much easier. But it costs $520; it costs over $600 if you want to get all the nice accessories that, again, make production that much easier. They’re optional of course… but are they really? It got me thinking, why do I need the Osmo Pocket if I already have an iPhone? In my case — an iPhone 16 Pro. For the last couple of years, I’ve been told that the iPhone is a fantastic video camera — by Jordan Drake, specifically. So if I’m already carrying this around with me all the time, why would I need to pick up another camera that serves the same purpose and promises the same capability?The Osmo Pocket has been talked about at length for the last year and I’m not going to tell you anything you don’t likely already know. It’s small, it has a fantastic gimbal, the tracking is pretty darn good, the picture quality is good too, and the battery lasts more than long enough to get through whatever scenes I’m trying to shoot. It is a fantastic little camera. But, as I said, so is the iPhone. Sure, it has a smaller sensor but if you’re shooting with the main camera and doing so in ProRes Log, the image quality in fair to good light is just about as high quality as I’ve come to expect out of V-Log from the Panasonic GH7. It edits seamlessly into Jordan’s YouTube footage to the level that I didn’t even realize he was using his iPhone with relative frequency. But the iPhone doesn’t have a gimbal, which, as I said, is one of the major selling points of the Osmo Pocket. So, to level the playing field, I picked up the two nicest ones I could find as a point of comparison: the $160 Insta360 Flow 2 Pro and the $270 Hohem iSteady M7. The former is a brand-new gimbal that taps into Apple’s DockKit as a direct line to the iPhone’s built-in tracking technology. The gimbal is Insta360, sure, but the performance is supposedly good because it’s made by Apple. The Hohem ended up on my radar after I was chatting with Becca Farsace, who featured it in a couple of lately. It is more versatile than the Insta360 since it doesn’t require an iPhone to work right (if you’re in love with your Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel, you can use the Hohem with no problem). It has a detachable camera that sits on the phone mount and uses Hohem’s tracking technology.. Design-wise, it’s pretty small and easy to bring with me — that’s the selling point of the Osmo Pocket so we are off to a good start. I actually have the original Flow Pro here to compare and it’s kind of wild how much of an improvement Insta360 made to this thing in less than a year. This new model is smaller, easier to deploy, and has a more secure MagSafe mount (which I prefer versus the clip mount that you can use if you want). It has a telescoping neck if you want to get a taller shot, which the Osmo doesn’t offer. It has physical controls like this trigger and buttons and these are there to mainly manage the direction and aspect ratio of the iPhone. For more than that, you need to use whatever capture app you like. That’s the nice thing about the built-in support for DockKit. Because of it, a ton of apps work in tandem with it, so you don’t have to use Insta360’s app if you don’t want to. Since you’re probably going to want to shoot in ProRes Log if you’re shooting on iPhone (since regular footage looks over-sharpened and bad), that means you can use the native Camera app or even the Blackmagic app, if you want. If you use the Insta360 app though, you get what the company positions as even better tracking by melding Apple’s DockKit with Insta360’s AI tracking. I haven’t noticed a major difference myself. Perhaps more useful is that when you’re using the Insta360 app, you can use gesture controls to start or stop recording or tracking, which is super useful if you are trying to shoot yourself, like I am. Unfortunately, gesture control doesn’t work if you’re also trying to shoot in ProRes Log. This seems to be an iPhone limitation — it can’t handle that much data processing. That’s a shame since it means I basically never use the gesture controls. So if you need to tap a subject to engage tracking but you can’t do that if you can’t see the screen, how do you effectively track with this thing? Insta360 says that it recommends a second iPhone (which can connect remotely to the gimbal) or an Apple Watc





