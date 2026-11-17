A widespread cyberattack compromised third-party web scripts across dozens of major global websites to steal cryptocurrency and target iPhone users.

FILE-A customer holds a new Apple at an Apple Inc. store in San Francisco, California, on Oct. 23, 2020. More than 100 company websites, including CNN, Zoom, and Salesforce were compromised through an online optimization platform.

Several of the companies affected by the security to secure their sites. A cyberattack threatened major websites and impacted iPhone devices in a scheme to steal cryptocurrency. Reuters reported that some of the websites affected were CNN, Zoom, Equifax, Salesforce, IKEA, and HSBC. A bad JavaScript targeted visitors to the websites of 178 organizations.

Also read Optimizely Supply Chain Attack Impacts Zoom and BBC with Malicious Scripts

A research analyst tells Reuters that a malicious JavaScript targeted users of the websites using Optimizely, ​a website optimization platform. Reuters confirmed the security incident with Optimizely with the organization stating that in part that an "unauthorized party added malicious JavaScript to some customer projects.

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"The JavaScript attempted to gain payment card details as online users entered their sensitive information while targeting Apple’s iOS devices. Reuters noted that Optimizely was able to fix the issue and implemented measures to secure the affected users accounts. Several companies impacted by the cyberattack are taking steps to manage the incident. According to Reuters, Salesforce and Ikea told the news outlet they were probing the incident connected to Optimizely script changes.

Salesforce also explained it disabled scripts ​from the platform as ​a safety measure. Equifax told Reuters it investigated the issue and stopped using the platform, and HSBC said ​unauthorized JavaScripts were not active on its websites. Information for this story was provided by Retuers which cites comments from a research analyst, Salesforce, Ikea, and Equifax. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.