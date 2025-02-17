iPhone SE 4: OLED Screen, Faster Charging, and a Price Tag That Makes Sense

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to finally address the shortcomings of its predecessors by offering an OLED screen, a larger battery, faster charging speeds, and a competitive price.

The iPhone SE has always been a budget-friendly option for those wanting the Apple experience, but it's been lagging behind in several key areas. The current model still relies on an aging LCD screen, while even entry-level Android phones are now sporting OLED displays. Battery life has also been a major issue, with the last generation struggling to even reach half the runtime of modern competitors.

Rumours suggest that the upcoming iPhone SE (likely to be called the SE 4) will finally address these shortcomings. A major upgrade is expected to be the switch to an OLED screen, offering better contrast, deeper blacks, and more vibrant colours. This move would bring the SE in line with the rest of the iPhone lineup, which has already embraced OLED technology. To boost longevity, a larger battery is also anticipated, potentially surpassing the 3000 mAh mark. The charging speed could also see a significant improvement, moving away from the sluggish 20W charging of previous generations. The new SE is expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 14, ensuring smooth performance and long-term software support. Rumours also suggest a single-camera setup, which may be a welcome change for some users who prioritize a high-quality main lens over the less-used ultrawide camera.The SE is expected to launch at a price point around $499, which would make it more competitive with other flagship-level phones. Apple could also introduce a new colour scheme, adding some vibrancy to the SE's design and appealing to younger consumers





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IPHONE SE 4 OLED Screen Battery Life Charging Speeds Price

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dell XPS 13.4-inch OLED Touch Screen Laptop on Sale for $1,000 at Best BuyDell XPS 13.4-inch OLED Touch Screen Laptop is available for $1,000 at Best Buy, down from its usual $1,500 price tag. This deal offers a significant discount on a powerful and reliable laptop featuring AI innovation with Copilot+, a 13.4-inch OLED InfinityEdge display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Read more »

Galaxy S25 Series Unveiled: Efficiency Gains Over Faster ChargingThe Galaxy S25 series focuses on efficiency improvements, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. While charging speeds remain similar to the previous generation, the new chipset promises extended battery life and better performance during demanding tasks.

Read more »

US scientists use neutrons to develop safer, faster-charging solid-state batteriesA US-based research team has used neutron scattering to study lithium movement in a promising solid-state battery material.

Read more »

Quantum Battery Breakthrough: CSIRO Develops Prototype for Faster ChargingScientists at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) have made a significant breakthrough in energy storage by developing a working prototype of a quantum battery. This new technology utilizes entanglement and superabsorption to charge at a much faster rate than conventional batteries, potentially revolutionizing industries like solar energy and electronics.

Read more »

FBI Fanatics: On-Screen Thrills and Off-Screen RomanceDive into the world of the FBI franchise, exploring the captivating series that follow dedicated agents tackling high-stakes cases. Beyond the action, discover the real-life love stories of the cast members, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this popular television universe.

Read more »

BMW debuts revised iX with up to 659hpMore power, more range, faster charging and a new look for latest BMW EV SUV

Read more »