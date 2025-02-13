iPhone Retention Shortens: Are AI Upgrades and Carrier Deals to Blame?

A recent survey by CIRP reveals a decline in iPhone ownership duration, with fewer users keeping their devices for extended periods. This shift could be attributed to several factors, including the allure of AI-powered iPhones and attractive carrier deals.

Apple iPhone users have traditionally held onto their phones for longer periods compared to Android owners. One contributing factor to this longevity could be the relatively high cost of purchasing an iOS-powered device. According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, LLC (CIRP), excluding the COVID-impacted years of 2020 and 2021, CIRP's surveys reveal a notable shift in iPhone ownership patterns.

In the most recent quarter ending December 31st, 2024, 36% of iPhone owners had possessed their phone for two years or less. This figure dipped slightly from the December 2023 quarter, where only 31% of surveyed iPhone owners had owned their iOS device for two years or less, suggesting a trend towards shorter iPhone retention periods. Examining the data further, fewer iPhone buyers (33%) now own their iPhone for three years or more, compared to 36% in the same quarter of 2023. Similarly, the percentage of iPhone owners who have had their devices for two to three years has also declined to 30% from 33% in the previous year. This shift could be attributed to several factors. One possibility is that users are opting to retire their older iPhones and upgrade to models that leverage Apple's advanced AI capabilities. Another contributing factor might be enticing carrier deals offering significant discounts on the latest iPhone models, incentivizing iPhone owners to trade in their existing devices.For instance, my wireless provider offered a compelling deal in 2023, enabling me to upgrade to a newer iPhone at a remarkably reduced price. This trend of shorter iPhone retention periods also aligns with Apple's recent financial performance. The tech giant reported a decline in handset sales to $69.14 billion during the quarter, down from $69.70 billion in the same period the previous year. This figure fell short of Wall Street's expectations of $71.03 billion in handset sales, particularly considering that this quarter encompassed the significant holiday shopping season. Analysts, like most, had anticipated a surge in iPhone sales during this period, making the actual results a notable disappointment for Apple and the tech industry





