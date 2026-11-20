Review reveals iPhone Duo users miss Face ID. Touch ID replaces it but causes friction with gloves and cases. Screen Distance and Attention Aware features are missing.

The new iPhone Duo has arrived without Apple's signature Face ID biometric system, forcing a reliance on a side-mounted Touch ID sensor for authentication. This fundamental change has triggered significant user frustration regarding convenience and feature parity compared to previous models. The absence of the TrueDepth camera system removes critical passive authentication capabilities that many long-time users consider essential for daily operation.

Touch ID Friction and User Experience

The primary mechanism for unlocking the device now requires an active physical gesture where the user must press a finger against the power button. This active requirement stands in sharp contrast to the passive nature of Face ID, which operates simply by looking at the screen. Users find this shift particularly inconvenient when navigating public spaces or dealing with adverse weather conditions.

Also read An Azzedine Alaïa Exhibition in San Francisco Makes a Case for the Human Touch

Physical barriers significantly exacerbate the inconvenience of the fingerprint sensor. Wearing protective cases can make the button difficult to press accurately. Furthermore, winter conditions require users to remove gloves to activate the sensor, adding unnecessary steps to basic tasks like making payments or checking notifications.

The ergonomics of the sensor placement create additional challenges for specific user demographics. Left-handed individuals report using the device in awkward positions to reach the side-mounted button comfortably. This physical discomfort adds to the perceived slowness of the authentication process compared to the speed of facial recognition.

Advertisement

Loss of Screen Distance and Attention Features

Apple's Screen Distance feature, designed to protect eye health by warning users when holding the device too close, is completely unavailable on the iPhone Duo. Introduced in 2023 with iOS 17, this tool helps reduce myopia risks by prompting users to maintain a distance of at least 30 centimeters from their eyes. The lack of this feature removes a valuable health monitoring tool for both children and adults.

The TrueDepth camera system previously powered Attention Aware Features, which dimmed the display and suppressed notifications when the user looked away. The iPhone Duo cannot replicate these functions because it lacks the necessary hardware to track gaze direction. Users accustomed to these privacy and focus aids must now manage these settings manually or accept the loss of automation.

Apple has introduced workarounds for some of these missing functionalities through software updates. The iOS 27.3 beta 2 introduces a front-camera unlock option that uses a 2D scan rather than 3D mapping. While faster than Touch ID in some scenarios, this method does not offer the same level of security or privacy as the original Face ID system.

Apple Watch Integration and Future Workarounds

For users seeking a seamless unlock experience, pairing the iPhone Duo with an Apple Watch offers the most viable solution. This feature, known as Unlock with Nearby Devices, allows the watch to authenticate the user automatically when they glance at the phone. However, this convenience is restricted to those who already own a compatible wearable device.

Advertisement

To enable this functionality, users must navigate to the Settings menu and select Touch ID & Passcode. From there, they can enable the option for their specific Apple Watch model under the Unlock with Nearby Devices section. This setup restores much of the frictionless experience that Face ID provided in previous generations.

The transition to the iPhone Duo represents a significant departure from the biometric standards established by Apple in 2017 with the iPhone X. While the side-mounted sensor provides secure authentication, it demands more physical effort and attention from the user. The loss of passive features like Screen Distance and Attention Aware highlights the hardware limitations of the new design.

As the iPhone Duo continues to gain market presence, user adaptation to these changes will likely shape future iterations of Apple's design philosophy. The reliance on active gestures and external accessories for full convenience suggests that the company has made a calculated trade-off between form factor and biometric functionality. Users must now weigh the benefits of the new design against the daily inconveniences of fingerprint authentication.