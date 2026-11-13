iPhone 5c Searches Surge as Gen Z Embraces Retro Camera Look

Searches for the iPhone 5c jumped 40,500% as Gen Z shoppers look for unprocessed, retro-style photos, though the 2013 device no longer receives security fixes.

Apple's iPhone lineup has advanced considerably over the past decade, and its newest models include cameras that Apple says are among the most advanced available on any smartphone. Yet a surprising amount of online attention is going to an older device. According to some reports, interest in the iPhone 5c has skyrocketed over the past year, with searches for 'buy iPhone 5c' rising by 40,500%. Searches for 'iPhone 5c camera' have climbed more than 1,800%, showing that many shoppers want the phone for its photography.

iPhone 5c Interest Grows Through the Retro Camera Trend

The renewed interest in the iPhone 5c is tied largely to Gen Z and its growing appetite for retro cameras and the 'Y2K aesthetic' that comes with them. The 2013 handset fits neatly into that look. Reports note that 2000s digital cameras have also become fashionable again, and that trend has grown since it first appeared.

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Canon, which makes the popular PowerShot line of point-and-shoot cameras, saw a nearly sevenfold jump in PowerShot sales between 2022 and 2025. Retailers such as eBay have also reported a major increase in searches for iPods, CDs, and Walkmans. Buyers appear to be looking for ways to step away from their smartphones while still enjoying the look and feel of older technology.

Much of the appeal of cameras comes down to how the photos look. Modern smartphones apply heavy post-processing, and newer models such as the Galaxy S26 Ultra also use AI in their image pipelines. Some users argue that processing helps an image stand out, but others simply want their photos to look natural. The iPhone 5c has an 8-megapixel camera that captures that older look, and because it lacks the image processing found in newer iPhones, its photos resemble images taken in 2013.

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Original iPhone 5c Launch Details and Used Prices

Apple first released the iPhone 5c in September 2013, alongside the iPhone 5s. Unlike the iPhone 5s, the iPhone 5c had a plastic body available in five bright colors: blue, green, pink, yellow, and white. It originally sold for $99 on a two-year contract or for $549 unlocked.

Thirteen years later, the iPhone 5c costs substantially less on the secondhand market. Used iPhone 5c models can often be found on eBay for between $30 and $70. The final price depends heavily on storage capacity and condition. Some sellers ask $150 to $200 for open-box models that have barely been used, but buyers do not need to spend that much to find a working unit.

Security Gaps and App Limits for iPhone 5c Owners

Anyone considering an iPhone 5c as a daily device should weigh serious software limitations. The last update Apple released for the handset was iOS 10.3.3, which arrived almost 10 years ago. That means the phone has not received a security fix in almost a decade.

Software support also affects the photo workflow. Many apps people use to edit or post photos will not run on the device at all. Instagram, for example, requires iOS 16.3 or later, so iPhone 5c owners cannot use it on the handset. Buyers who want the vintage camera look should therefore plan carefully, because the phone's charm for photography comes with real limits on security and app compatibility.