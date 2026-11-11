Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Offers 30 Hours' Typical Use but New Users See Faster Drain After Update

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max battery drains faster than expected. Learn how to fix indexing, background refresh, and connection issues to restore promised performance.

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a promise of the best battery life the company has seen, citing up to 30 hours of typical use, 45 hours of video playback, and 40 hours of streamed video playback. The smaller iPhone 18 Pro matches the previous generation's endurance, delivering 24 hours of typical use, 36 hours of video playback, and 33 hours of streamed video.

Early users, however, have noted that the battery drains noticeably faster during the first week after activation or a major update. The common cause is Siri's new AI indexing process, which scans messages, emails, notes, photos, and other local data. Apple estimates that this indexing takes around seven days and may continue while the phone is unplugged, pulling power even when the device is in use.

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Apple also performs a charge‑calibration routine that spans several days to weeks, learning individual usage patterns so the system can adjust power distribution proactively. During this learning period, battery metrics can appear erratic or inaccurate, contributing to the perceived drain.

The recommended fix is straightforward: keep using and charging the phone normally until the indexing and calibration complete. iOS 27.2, released last month, and the expected iOS 27.3 update will trigger additional indexing, so users may experience a short burst of higher drain for a few more days.

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If the phone continues to lose charge beyond this stabilization period, other factors may be at play. A weak Wi‑Fi or 5G connection forces the device to constantly search for stronger signals or switch between networks, consuming extra energy. Users in areas with unreliable internet should prefer a stable Wi‑Fi signal or stick to the most reliable cellular option.

Battery drain can also be traced through Settings → Battery → Daily Usage, where users can see which apps or system activities consume the most power. Background App Refresh drives constant data pulls for weather, social media feeds, and more. Disabling or restricting this feature to Wi‑Fi can yield a noticeable increase in battery life.

Additional power‑saving tweaks include enabling Low Power Mode, which disables non‑essential services such as iCloud sync and mail retrieval. Users activate it from the Control Center by tapping the low‑power icon. High ambient temperatures, especially when using GPS and music simultaneously, also accelerate drain even on the 18 Pro Max's vapor‑chamber design.

With these adjustments, most users report a return to the advertised 30‑hour typical‑use claim after the initial week. Apple's guidance remains that patience during the first seven days is essential for the phone's battery management system to learn and optimize.