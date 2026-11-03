iPhone 18 Pro Manual Mode Disable Night Mode And Computational Photography As Shown By DPReview Testing

Apple's new manual shutter speed feature disables computational photography, leading to increased noise and disabled Night Mode in low light conditions.

The iPhone 18 Pro has officially entered the market with a groundbreaking camera system featuring its first-ever variable aperture and advanced exclusive manual controls. This new hardware allows users to adjust aperture, shutter speed, and white balance before capturing an image. However, fresh testing from DPReview reveals a critical trade-off when using these Pro Controls that directly impacts image quality. Enabling manual shutter speed automatically disables key computational photography features, including Night Mode.

This behavior is not a software bug in iOS 27 but an intentional design choice by Apple that users must understand before relying on manual settings. DPReview tested manual and automatic shutter modes under similar shooting conditions and provided sample images showing the stark differences between the two. The tests confirm that photos taken in manual mode may appear significantly less polished than those taken in automatic mode, especially in dark environments.

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The most notable consequence of using manual shutter speed is the introduction of increased image noise and reduced detail. When Night Mode is disabled, the device cannot combine multiple images to brighten the scene and reduce grain. Consequently, images captured in dim lighting often look grainy and lack the clarity found in automatic shots. This trade-off allows for creative control but sacrifices the overall image clarity that Apple is known for.

Understanding how these controls function is essential for photographers who want to avoid poor results. Users access Pro Controls by tapping the six dots icon in the Camera app and selecting Shutter Speed. A slider appears at the bottom of the viewfinder, allowing selection of speeds ranging from 1/1600s to one full second. This selection remains active for the current shooting session unless the user taps the A icon to return to automatic mode.

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The technical reason for the quality drop lies in how the iPhone processes light. Automatic mode collects several images at different exposures to improve dynamic range and reduce noise through multi-frame processing. In contrast, manual shutter speed uses a single frame captured when the button is pressed. This single frame lacks the benefits of HDR+ and multi-image stacking, which explains the increased noise in low light conditions according to DPReview findings.

Despite these limitations, manual shutter speed remains useful for specific scenarios involving motion control. A fast shutter speed can freeze moving subjects like children, pets, or athletes, effectively reducing motion blur. Conversely, a slow shutter speed enhances blur effects, which can be artistic when shooting cars on the street or people walking. These techniques work best in better lighting where the lack of computational processing is less detrimental to image quality.

iPhone 18 Pro owners seeking manual control combined with computational photography have a workaround using third-party applications. Apps like Adobe Project Indigo allow users to combine both features without leaving the native experience, though this may be less convenient. Some competitors already offer similar functionalities, with Google Pixel 8 Pro combining HDR+ with manual shutter speed and Samsung supporting manual controls via the Expert RAW app.

It remains unclear whether Apple will update the native Camera app to support computational photography in manual mode, as the company does not consider this a bug. However, Apple may improve Pro mode in future updates to match industry standards. Google recently introduced Camera Looks with the Pixel 11 series, further raising the bar for smartphone photography features that users now expect from Apple's latest hardware.