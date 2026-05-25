iPhone 17 sales soar while users grapple with Scratchgate, battery quirks and aluminum durability issues

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup has become a best‑seller, yet early adopters report scratches, dents, charging glitches and battery performance concerns that Apple is attempting to resolve through software updates.

Apple’s newest flagship line, the iPhone 17 series, has turned into a cultural phenomenon and a commercial powerhouse since its launch in September 2025. The four‑model lineup – the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the limited‑edition Cosmic Orange variant – consistently sold out during the first preorder weekend and continued to dominate sales throughout the year.

By the end of 2025 the iPhone 17 series propelled Apple to the top of the global smartphone market, and in the first quarter of 2026 the three best‑selling phones were the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro. CEO Tim Cook repeatedly highlighted the extraordinary demand, describing it as “simply staggering” ahead of the December 2025 earnings call and later as “off the charts,” calling the lineup the most popular in the company’s history.

Despite the headline‑grabbing numbers, the devices have not been without controversy. Early adopters quickly reported a series of problems that quickly earned a nickname: “Scratchgate. ” The aluminum chassis, while lighter than the titanium frames used on previous Pro models, proved prone to visible scratches and dents, especially on the rear camera module and the glass back portion.

Users also documented issues ranging from intermittent cellular and Bluetooth connectivity to speaker hissing noises while the phone was charging, and in some cases, phones refused to charge via wired connections and would only accept wireless power. Software‑related performance hiccups added to the frustration, prompting Apple to roll out a series of iOS updates that addressed connectivity bugs, clarified the cause of the apparent scratches, and fine‑tuned overall speed.

However, some hardware flaws—most notably the tendency of the anodized aluminum frame on the Cosmic Orange model to shift from bright orange to a pink hue after exposure to UV light or peroxide‑based cleaners—remain unresolved for devices already in customers’ hands. The design shift from titanium to aluminum on the Pro models was marketed as a step toward a slimmer, more ergonomic device, with a redesigned rear chassis that wraps around the camera array and a reduced‑size rear glass panel for added durability.

Apple paired this with the second‑generation Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, promising better drop resistance. Independent drop tests confirmed that the phones could survive common falls without shattering the front glass, though the aluminum frame still suffered dents at the corners and edges. Video footage shared by users showed that, even when a protective case was used, a hard impact could mar the metal housing and leave lasting cosmetic damage.

Apple’s official stance was that minor abrasions and dents are normal wear and tear, and that the scratches sometimes observed on the back glass are actually transfer marks from MagSafe accessories rather than cracks in the glass itself. Nevertheless, the visual imperfections affect resale value and have become a point of contention among trade‑in customers, who worry that a dented or scratched device will fetch a lower price.

Battery performance has also been a recurring theme for the iPhone 17 generation. Longtime iPhone owners are familiar with the temporary dip in battery life that follows a major iOS update or a fresh device setup, as the system indexes data and calibrates power management.

While Apple assures users that this effect typically resolves within a day or two, a subset of iPhone 17 owners reported persistent issues: faster-than‑expected drain, overheating during intensive tasks, and, in rare cases, the device would only charge wirelessly after a software refresh. Additionally, some users experienced an audible hissing or static noise from the speaker when the phone was plugged in and in use, a problem that Apple addressed in a recent firmware patch.

The company continues to monitor these reports and promises further refinements in upcoming software releases, but the combination of cosmetic, hardware and battery concerns has sparked a lively debate about whether the iPhone 17 series truly lives up to its “most popular” reputation





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