Iowa Women's Basketball Star Hannah Stuelke Details Path to Pros

Hannah Stuelke is playing professional basketball, but things almost saw her hang up the shoes just before taking the next step.

Hannah Stuelke stands for a photo during Iowa Women's Basketball media day at Carver Hawkeye arena in Iowa City, Oct. 14, 2025. | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesOne day you are a collegiate star, the next you are wondering what's next, and finally, you get your shot at the next level.wrapped up her career in Iowa City this past March and was about to move on from basketball until things flipped upside down in a hurry.

After four seasons with the Hawkeyes, Hannah Stuelke was waiting for her chance to continue playing basketball. That chance came in the form of a Things almost didn't end up this way, though. Hannah Stuelke, when speaking with KCRG-TV9, a news outlet covering Iowa City, admitted she had accepted moving on from basketball.

"At first, I decided I was going to be done, actually. Then they reached out, and it felt like a good fit for me. The timing was really good. It was kind of like a God moment.

Everything kind of fell into place," Stuelke said of how things worked out. Hannah Stuelke was on the verge of finishing her basketball career, before Serie A1 club Broni called her. The Iowa grad says her first pro team will run an offense similar to this past season's Hawkeye offense. She's set to start in Italy this September.

"I have been talking to the coach a little bit. We will run an offense kind of similar to the one we ran at Iowa this past year. I'm just excited to get over there and be somewhere new. I have been in Iowa my whole life," Stuelke added about the next steps in her professional career.

Stuelke brings great experience overseas, having played for the Hawkeyes for four years, which included being a big part of the Hawkeyes' runs to back-to-back Final Fours. The Cedar Rapids native ended her career at Iowa with 1,565 points, 910 rebounds, and helped lead Iowa to a 115-30 record during her career. Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark in the second half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Hannah Stuelke continues a lineage of Iowa women's basketball stars in the last decade making their way to the professional ranks with success. Headlined by Caitlin Clark, the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball program has turned into a sort of pipeline of talent, with 19 players making it to the WNBA since the league's inception.

Other former Iowa stars who have made their way to the WNBA in the last few seasons, amid this blossoming era of Iowa basketball, include Megan Gustafson,Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball.

Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.





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