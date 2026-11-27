It's Black Friday at Kinnick Stadium for Iowa and Nebraska. The weather is going to be beautiful. This is what it's all about.

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; A general view of Kinnick Stadium before the game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand the Nebraska Cornhuskers? The Heroes Trophy game has been all over the place. We've had rain, freezing cold, and this year, it looks like things are going to be pristine. It's rare.

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It's November 27, and it's Iowa City, Iowa. But things are looking lovely for a little Black Friday football, with a whole heck of a lot riding on this game. When kickoff rolls around at 11 a.m. CT, things are going to be perfect for this regular-season finale between Iowa and Nebraska. Can you ask for a better forecast for this game?