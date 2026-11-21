Iowa is the 8-2 favorite. Illinois is the home team. It's Big Ten play in November. Here's how ESPN College GameDay picked the matchup.

Nov 14, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown throws a pass during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin Big Ten play. At 8-2, the Hawkeyes have everything to play for. The 10-win threshold is in play. The College Football Playoff isn't out of the question.

Also read Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction: Hawkeyes' CFP Bulletin Board Material On Full Display

The Big Ten Championship has a path. The Illinois Fighting Illini are playing much better than they were at the start of the season. That is going to provideapproaching, the ESPN College GameDay crew picked the matchup, and despite Iowa being the heavy road favorite, it wasn't unanimous for the Hawkeyes across the board. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Things started out looking like it was going to be a clean sweep for the Iowa Hawkeyes across the board, which can either be viewed as a ton of confidence or the ultimate kiss of death jinx.

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Regardless of how you look at it, there is some belief in the Illini this week. It isn't much, but Kirk Herbstreit is taking the Illinois Fighting Illini to knock off the Iowa Hawkeyes. He believes there is a lot of talk around Iowa, the CFP rankings controversy, and all of the focus on Hawkeyes, while the Illini are being overlooked, which leads to them knocking off Iowa.

Desmond Howard took Iowa on the basis of its defense and rushing attack. Nick Saban is riding with Iowa due to their focus and attention to detail. Pat McAfee took the Hawkeyes as well. Guest picker Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was waffling between the Hawkeyes and Illini.

He stated that he wanted to take the Illini, but couldn't get himself to come off his belief in Iowa and Kirk Ferentz finding a way. Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball.

Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.