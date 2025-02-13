Iowa Stuns Rutgers, Ending Three-Game Losing Streak

The Iowa Hawkeyes snapped their three-game losing skid with an impressive 84-73 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Despite a strong first half from Rutgers, Iowa rallied in the second, led by Josh Dix's 26 points and Payton Sandfort's 20-point performance. The loss drops Rutgers to 12-13 overall and 5-9 in the Big 10, with their NCAA Tournament hopes hinging on winning the conference tournament.

If it wasn't the early foul trouble, it was the rebounding failures late. Issues that plagued Rutgers all season showed up again Wednesday night as Iowa found relief from its three-game losing streak to upend the Scarlet Knights, 84-73. It was the Scarlet Knights' second straight loss and dropped them to 12-13 overall and 5-9 in the Big 10. Their hopes for the NCAA Tournament are largely relegated to winning the Big 10 Tournament in March, if they can qualify for it.

Midway through the second half, Iowa guard Josh Dix led the Hawkeyes from a seven-point deficit to a three-point lead with a personal 10-0 run replete with a pair of threes. He struck again from three with 3:08 left in the game. Dix finished with 26 points on 7 of 17 shooting, and teammate Payton Sandfort added 20 points to lead the Hawkeyes (14-10; 5-8).The Scarlet Knights next travel west to square with Oregon on Sunday and Washington next Wednesday. Iowa arrived in New Jersey having lost six of its last seven games, and quickly fell behind Rutgers but the Hawkeyes used a 10-0 run to take their first lead at 21-20. Rutgers' eight threes in the first half against Iowa than it had in 15 of its first 24 games this season. Early on, it appeared that the cavalry had finally arrived for Rutgers in the first half. Reserve guard Tyson Acuff stroked back-to-back 3-pointers, Zach Martini knocked down a pair from deep and Jeremiah Williams added 9 points. Overall, Rutgers knocked down 8 of its 14 shot attempts from beyond the arc as the Scarlet Knights' bench outscored the Hawkeyes' reserves, 20-4, before halftime for a 42-33 lead. Rutgers played well in racing out to an 8-2 lead with a baby hook by center Lathan Somerville, who followed that with an alley pop to Dylan Grant. Jeremiah Williams also banked a turnaround jumper and slashed through the lane for a layup. But foul trouble left Rutgers shorthanded in the first half, too. Harper and Bailey both picked up two fouls each, and Harper left the game with 7:26 left in the first half. Bailey picked up his second foul when he pushed off on an Iowa defender with 3:52 left in the half. Both returned to the lineup to start the second half





