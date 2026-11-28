Iowa State faces Kansas State in the final reGular-season game on November 28 at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State needs a win for bowl eligibility, while Kansas State struggles with a five-game losing streak and a 4-7 record.

Matchup Overview and Stakes

The twelfth meeting between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas State Wildcats is scheduled for Saturday,November 28, with kIckoff at 1 p.m. Central Moment. The contest will take place at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, serving as the finale for both teams this season. Iowa State enters the game with a 5-6 record and holds a narrow one-point-five-point spread advantage over their opponent according to sports betting markets. The financial odds from major platforms indicate a highly competitive match, with Iowa State listed at negative one hundred fifteen on the moneyline and UCF at negative one hundred five, suggesting a tight contest despite the slight favorite status given to the home team. The primary driver for the Cyclones is the desperate need to secure a victory to earn a bowl game invitation, adding significant urgency to their final regular-season performance.

In contrast, the Kansas State Wildcats are enduring what has been described as one of the most difficult periods in the program's modern history. Sitting at a 4-7 record, the team is currently mired in a five-game losing streak. This current slump is reminiscent of the struggles faced by former coach Ron Prince in 2008, when the squad too lost five straight games before facing Iowa State in the season finale. That historical matchup serves as a stark reminder of the pressure the visitors face, although the coaching dynamics have shifted significantly since then. The Wildcats are playing primarily for pride, hoping to avoid a historic six-game losing streak,which has not occurred since 1989. The motivation gap between the two teams is evident, with Iowa State playing for postseason eligibility while Kansas State fights to salvage dignity from a tumultuous season.

Also read How to Watch K-State Football Against Iowa State in Regular-Season Finale

Coaching Dynamics and Team History

The coaching landscape for both programs has undergone notable changes compared to previous iterations of this rivalry. iowa State is led by Jimmy Rogers, who took over the helm after the departure of Matt Campbell. Rogers brings a background of success from his time as head coach at South Dakota State,followed by a brief tenure at Washington State, before returning to the Great Plains to guide the Cyclones. His leadership is pivotal as the squad seeks to capitalize on thier home-field advantage against a struggling opponent. On the other side,Kansas State is guided by a current head coach who,according to local commentary, has seen his team's performance dip to levels not seen since his own early years of life. The contrast in coaching experiance and current team morale adds another layer of complexity to the game.

Historical context plays a significant role in the narrative surrounding this contest. The two programs have met 110 times, creating a deep well of rivalry history. Fans and analysts frequently draw parallels between the current K-State struggles and the 2008 season, when the team lost five games before beating Iowa State in the final matchup. That previous season ended with a victory for the Cyclones under Gene Chizik, a coach who is regularly retrospectively viewed as having had a challenging tenure. Today's game in Ames carries the weight of that history, with the Wildcats hoping to break the cycle of poor performance against their in-state rivals. The pressure is on Kansas State to find a way to stop the bleeding, especially when facing a home team that is highly motivated to close the season on a high note.

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Broadcast Details and Fan Access

For supporters unable to attend the game in person, comprehensive broadcast arrangements have been made to ensure widespread coverage. The contest will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, providing a digital platform for fans to watch the action live. Additionally, the K-State Sports Network will carry the game across twenty-nine stations, featuring a dedicated commentary team led by play-by-play announcer Wyatt Thompson. Former Kansas State quarterback Stan Weber will provide analysis, while Matt Walters will writeup from the sidelines, offering insider perspectives on the game's developments. This multi-platform approach ensures that even those far from Ames can engage with the matchup through various media outlets.

Further options for listening to the game include SiriusXM Satellite Radio,where the broadcast will be available on channel 265. Digital fans can also access the action through the Varsity Network app, which offers online streaming capabilities. For those interested in attending the event, ticket information is available through StubHub, where prices and availability are listed. The coverage team for Iowa State will too provide live updates at the Des Moines Register website, keeping local followers informed of key moments and statistical developments. These extensive broadcasting efforts highlight the importance of the game to both fan bases, despite the contrasting standings and motivations of the two teams involved in this crucial late-season clash.