US
Advertisement
Sports

Iowa State suspends women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly one game for 'inappropriate contact'

cbschicago#546 in United States
Iowa State suspends women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly one game for 'inappropriate contact'
College Basketball · Iowa · Basketball
Advertisement

Fennelly, who plans to retire after this season, nudged a player's head with his hand in Sunday's win over Illinois Chicago. Associate head coach Caroline McCombs will lead the Cyclones at Northern Iowa on Wednesday night.

Iowa State suspended women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly for one game Sunday night for"inappropriate contact" with a player, after he nudged the player's head with his hand earlier Sunday in a 69-64 home win over Illinois Chicago.

Fennelly, 69, will sit out Wednesday night's game at Northern Iowa. Associate head coach Caroline McCombs will direct the team. The Cyclones are 5-0.

Also readAiden Flora Powers Iowa State Football to Pivotal Win Against Cincinnati

"We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not," Iowa State Athletic Director Jared Benko said in a statement. Benko said he met with Fennelly, who apologized to the player and regrets his actions. Fennelly apologized in his own statement"to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game.

Advertisement

" He said he recognizes"there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way," accepts responsibility and"will do better moving forward. "he plans to retire at the end of this season, his 32nd as head coach at Iowa State. He is 661-335 at the school, with 24 NCAA Tournament appearances and 26 postseason appearances.

cbschicago#546 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
College Basketball Iowa Basketball

More on Sports

See all

Iowa State Football Needs to Win in This Key Area Against Cincinnati

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for a big matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, and if they are going to come away with the home win, they will need

SInow

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextIowa State Football Needs to Win in This Key Area Against Cincinnati