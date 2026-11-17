Iowa State women's basketball coach Bill Fennelly will sit out the team's next game after he pushed guard Sienna Harvey on the head during a timeout.

the Cyclones' 69-64 win over Illinois-Chicago on Sunday, Nov. 14, in which Fennelly admonished sophomore guard Sienna Harvey during a timeout and then pushed her head with his hand.

"We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not," Iowa State athletics director Jared Benko said in a statement. "We have high expectations of all of our coaches, staff and student-athletes and we will not shy away from holding accountable those who fail to meet those expectations. I have met with Coach Fennelly and he has apologized to the student-athlete involved and regrets his actions.

Also read Iowa State women’s hoops coach suspended for ‘inappropriate contact’ with a player

”The incident came during a timeout in the final minutes of the game Iowa State was leading by four points at the time.

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"I want to apologize to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game," Fennelly said. "I fully recognize that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way. I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension and I will do better moving forward.

", will sit out the 5-0 Cyclones' next game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Associate head coach Carolina McCombs will serve as acting head coach.