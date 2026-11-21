The Iowa State Cyclones went on the road in Week 12 to Orlando to face off against the UCF Knights with bowl-game eligibility on the line for both teams. Unfort

Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora carries the ball during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Iowa State Cyclones went on the road in Week 12 to Orlando to face off against the UCF Knights with bowl-game eligibility on the line for both teams.. Iowa State will finish the first season under head coach Jimmy Rogers without a single win away from Jack Trice Stadium, a disappointing turn of events.did everything he could to keep the Cyclones in the game, rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns against a stout UCF rush defense.

Also read Key to the Game for Iowa State Football vs. UCF is Very Simple

It wasn’t enough to keep his team in the game, with miscues and ineffectiveness plaguing Iowa State throughout the evening. Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Willie Breland III during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Iowa State schedule has been a daunting one when it comes to offensive talent.

They have yet to play a team. A defense that hasn’t been clicking on all cylinders all season, having to face excellent offenses week in and week out, has been disastrous. A corner looked like it had been turned last week against the Cincinnati Bearcats, but the Cyclones are a completely different team on the road, and not in a good way.threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns, completing 17-of-27 attempts.

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He added 43 yards and another score on the ground. Duke Watson led the team in rushing with 113 yards on 16 carries. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. At points during the game, the Cyclones were moving the ball well. There were opportunities to get back into the game and put pressure on UCF, but any time they built positive momentum, a turnover would set them back.

The first was on a botched exchange, which put the Knights on Iowa State’s 15-yard line, and they scored the next play. After Will Stone missed a 55-yard field goal, the Cyclones had a chance to cut into the lead ahead of halftime. Flora caught a pass and advanced to the UCF 25-yard line but fumbled. In the third quarter, Stone missed from 29 yards, swinging the momentum to Iowa State.

After a 20-yard gain by Jamal Polite Jr., he fumbled, giving the ball back to the Knights. Jaylen Raynor would throw an interception in the fourth quarter to give the Cyclones four giveaways and zero takeaways. Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Will McLaughlin takes down Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens during the first quarter in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Ames, Iowa.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Losing to UCF now puts all the pressure of becoming bowl-eligible on beating the Kansas State Wildcats in Farmageddon. Fortunately for Iowa State, the game is being played in Ames at Jack Trice Stadium, where they have found a lot more success. Kansas State has lost four games in a row entering their Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Wildcats.

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With a 4-6 record, if K-State cannot upset Arizona, they will be on the outside looking in on bowl season. However, they will be highly motivated to ensure their rivals suffer the same fate. The Cyclones need to be ready for the Wildcats next week to finish the regular season at .500, an impressive feat given some of the expectations placed on the team coming into the year.

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News.

Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.