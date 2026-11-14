Iowa State Football Needs to Win in This Key Area Against Cincinnati

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for a big matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, and if they are going to come away with the home win, they will need

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for a big matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, and if they are going to come away with the home win, they will need to win in a key area.

So far this season, the Cyclones should be pretty pleased with how they have done so far. Even though a 4-5 record overall and a 2-4 record in the Big 12 isn’t perfect, this was a team that got completely gutted in the transfer portal. Jimmy Rogers and the coaching staff should get a lot of credit for the work that they have done to rebuild the roster, and the future does look bright with him in charge.

Also read The Importance of Iowa State Taking Down Cincinnati This Weekend

, and in order to do that, they need a couple more wins. With just three games to go, this one is going to be pivotal for them. If they are going to beat the Bearcats, stopping the run is going to be key. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As the Cyclones try to pull off the win on Saturday, it is going to be imperative that they at least slow the rushing attack of the Bearcats. Coming into Week 11, Cincinnati is ranked 10th in the country in rushing yards per game at 229.1, which is a lot of production on the ground.

A good rushing offense can make things extremely difficult for an opponent, and it is not good to be trailing against them. Overall, the Bearcats offense is a talented one, and the Cyclones defense could have a tough day. As Iowa State prepares for the Cincinnati rushing attack, stopping Cole Tabb will be the first order of business. The junior running back has totaled 812 rushing yards this season and is leading the team in that category.

However, he isn’t the only threat on the ground for the Bearcats, with Gi'Bran Payne also totaling 556 yards on the ground. Aside from the two talented running backs, quarterback JC French IV is also a threat with his legs. The talented quarterback has totaled 313 rushing yards so far. , who has blown away expectations this season.

He will have a favorable matchup against a struggling Cincinnati defense, but even Flora and the Iowa State rushing attack might be a bit outmatched in this one. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.