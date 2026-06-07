Iowa State Football Extends Offer To Four-Star Class of 2028 OL

The Iowa State Cyclones football staff has been hard at work the last few weeks building and laying the foundation for the future of the program. With the sprin

Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; An Iowa State Cyclones helmet on the bench during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

| Ben Queen-Imagn Images The Iowa State Cyclones football staff has been hard at work the last few weeks building and laying the foundation for the future of the program.has a better idea of how things will look when the regular season rolls around this fall. It was also a great opportunity to host and meet some prospects. A few additions were made to the Class of 2027 with players committing to the Cyclones.

Work is also being done with the Class of 2028, where Iowa State is Most recently, they made an offer to four-star offensive lineman Cannon Zubeck. He shared the news on his personal X account that Cyclones’ offensive line coachIowa State offensive line coach Jake Thornton talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa.

| Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images The Shawnee Mission East High School product is a man amongst boys at that level. He is listed at 6-foot-7 and 268 pounds. In his X bio, he shared that he plays on both sides of the ball as an offensive tackle and defensive end. Since his offer came from Thornton, it is fair to assume Iowa State views him as an offensive line prospect.

He is an elite prospect, and it comes as no surprise that so many teams are already pursuing him, given the strong ratings he has received. Rivals gave him a 93, ranking him No. 20 nationally, No. 3 amongst players at his position and the No. 1 player in Kansas. 247Sports rated him as a 90, putting him at No. 132 overall, No. 15 amongst the offensive tackles and No. 3 in his state.

He has already received 10 offers, including from the Cyclones, all of which are from Power Conference programs. Three of them have come from Big 12 rivals of Iowa State: the Kansas State Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Offers haven’t come from the Iowa Hawkeyes or Ohio State Buckeyes yet, but both teams have shown some level of interest in him to make the list, since Zubeck did make unofficial visits to both schools.

A multi-sport athlete, he also plays first base and pitches on the baseball team and is a member of the basketball team. Iowa State has yet to secure a commitment from a player in the Class of 2028, and would love it if Zubeck eventually became the first. Rogers has placed an emphasis on building up the offensive line pipeline and has followed through with multiple players in the Class of 2027.

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News.

Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker.

In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.





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