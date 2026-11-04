Iowa State Defeats Oklahoma State To Boost Bowl Hopes Under Jimmy Rogers

The Iowa State Cyclones secured a pivotal Halloween victory against Oklahoma State, improving their record to 4-4. Despite the win, projections for bowl eligibility remain elusive as the team faces critical remaining matchups.

The Iowa State Cyclones captured their most significant victory of the Jimmy Rogers Era on Halloween Night at Jack Trice Stadium. Head coach Jimmy Rogers watched from the sidelines as his team defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a highly anticipated matchup. The event marked the first game under lights in 2026 for the venue, drawing a raucous crowd that celebrated the unique seasonal atmosphere.

Historic Win Improves Record To 4-4

The victory pushed the program's overall record to 4-4 for the season. This result represented the first win against a ranked opponent during their fifth attempt this year. It was also the most impressive win achieved so far under the current coaching leadership, fundamentally shifting the narrative surrounding the team's performance capabilities.

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The Cyclones wore black and orange uniforms to match the Halloween theme, playing with a spirit that energized the home fans. The win placed the team only two victories away from achieving bowl eligibility, a major milestone for any college football program. However, despite the magnitude of the win, the team did not immediately enter projections for a bowl game selection.

Projections Remain Unchanged Despite Victory

Shared College Football Playoff and bowl game projections released following the wild Week 9 did not include Iowa State in the mix. This exclusion is a surprising turn of events given how the season has unfolded thus far for the team. Analysts and selectors have yet to adjust their lists, leaving the Cyclones on the outside looking in for postseason consideration.

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The team now needs only two more victories for the remainder of the season to become bowl-eligible. This simple path to eligibility highlights the disparity between on-field success and external recognition. The coaching staff and players are aware that while they have improved significantly, they must continue to perform at a high level to satisfy external expectations.

Home Field Advantage Crucial For Season

Iowa State has played much better football at Jack Trice Stadium compared to their road performances. Their only loss at home this season came against the Utah Utes, a team that might be the best in the Big 12 this season. This strong home record suggests that protecting their turf is essential for securing the final two wins needed for bowl eligibility.

The Cyclones are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bearcats on November 14. Following that, they will face the Kansas State Wildcats on November 28. Winning these home games is the most straightforward path to ensuring they remain in the mix for postseason play. The team must leverage their home crowd support to overcome these tough opponents.

Upcoming Road Games Present Major Challenge

Coach Rogers and his team aim to win as many games as possible beyond just meeting minimum eligibility requirements. They have struggled to find rhythm on the offensive end when playing away from home. This inconsistency on the road presents a significant hurdle for the remainder of their schedule and could determine their final standing in the conference.

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The team has two difficult road trips remaining in the schedule. They will travel to Waco to play the Baylor Bears on November 7. Subsequently, they face the UCF Knights in Orlando, who recently knocked off the BYU Cougars. These games are far from easy and will test the team's ability to perform under pressure away from Jack Trice Stadium.

Exceeding Early Season Predictions

Entering the year, many projections labeled the Cyclones as the worst team in the conference. The team has quickly dispelled that narrative through their recent performances and resilience. They are now looking to shock even more people by potentially exceeding expectations for the first season with Rogers at the helm.

A victory on the road could put the team in a position to guarantee a record better than .500. This achievement would be significant given the initial low expectations placed on the program. The journey from predicted last-place finish to bowl contention demonstrates the progress made under the new leadership.

The upcoming games will define the rest of the season for Iowa State. Coach Rogers has established a foundation, but the team must prove they can sustain success against top-tier competition. The path forward requires consistent execution and the ability to adapt to challenging environments.