Iowa State Cyclones Look to Secure Bowl Eligibility in Week 11 Against Cincinnati Bearcats

The Iowa State Cyclones face the Cincinnati Bearcats in a pivotal Week 11 matchup at home while holding a 4-5 record. Coming off a tough loss and dealing with program changes and talent departures, the team aims to win this game to reach the six-win mark and secure a spot in a bowl game. The season is considered successful so far given the predictions, and the remaining games are crucial for the players to end the campaign on a high note.

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The Iowa State Cyclones mascot poses for a photo during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Iowa State Cyclones are set for their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats, and this game is going to Coming off a tough loss in Week 10, the Cyclones will be back in action at home facing the Bearcats in a pivotal game. Iowa State will be entering the matchup with a 4-5 record and hoping to secure their fifth win of the campaign.

Also read The Importance of Iowa State Taking Down Cincinnati This Weekend

Overall, considering all of the changes that the program had to go through and all of the talent that they have lost, the season has to be seen as a successful one so far. Many predicted that Iowa State was going to be the worst team in the Big 12 this year, but with two wins already, they are proving them wrong.

Making a bowl game would be a great accomplishment for Iowa State, and this is a game that they will need to win in order to achieve that. Here’s how to watch what could go down as one of the most important games of the season for the Cyclones. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. With just three games to go to end the season for the Cyclones, they will need two more wins in order to reach the six-win mark for the campaign. Without a doubt, the goal for the team right now should be to become bowl-eligible.

Playing in a bowl game for a lot of the players that Iowa State has brought in would be special, and the team would get a nice boost from being in one. Due to injuries and Matt Campbell leaving last year, the Cyclones did not participate in a bowl game in 2025. Going two straight years of not being in a bowl game would not be great for the program, but getting a win in this matchup will be key.

The Cyclones are certainly capable of winning at home against the Bearcats, and they will undoubtedly be leaning on running back Aiden Flora to help get it done. The Bearcats feature one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and this will be a major challenge for the Cyclones. Cincinnati is averaging 221.9 rushing yards per game, and that is going to put a strain on an Iowa State defense that doesn't rank well.

Overall, this should be a good matchup and it will be a massive one for both sides. Nick Ziegler is an alumnus of the Connecticut School of Broadcasting. He has been working in sports media covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL for nearly a decade with various publications online. With his free time, Nick enjoys being at the Jersey Shore with his wife, daughter, and their golden retriever. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @NickZiegler20.