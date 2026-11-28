Hank Brown accounted for four touchdowns against Nebraska. Iowa still has two paths to the College Football Playoff.

Iowa finished its regular season Friday with 10 wins and no guarantee it will play for a Big Ten championship. The Hawkeyes can spend the rest of rivalry weekend watching the teams that will decide whether they get that chance.

Quarterback Hank Brown made sure Iowa would still have a reason to watch. He ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in the No. 13 Hawkeyes’ 31-7 win over No. 25 Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa finished 10-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes entered Friday a spot behind Oregon in the College Football Playoff rankings.

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They also had a ranked opponent coming off a win over Ohio State. Brown gave the selection committee a better game to weigh than the score alone suggests. Nebraska was within three in the third quarter and had the ball in Iowa territory after recovering a muffed punt. Iowa’s defense got a stop on fourth down, and Brown extended the lead to 17-7 with a six-yard run on the ensuing drive.