The Army asked Middletown, Iowa, residents to temporarily evacuate Friday before it detonates 68 drums of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant.

Florida pastor convicted in Haitian president's assassination plot funded partly by US COVID relief money ‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer ‘Clavicular’ allegedly told teen to lie about age, call vodka ‘water’ before assaultMICHAEL RUIZ: What is a dirty bomb?

Explosive terror threat explainedObama-era homeless policy fueled crisis it promised to end, expert says as Trump admin makes striking reversalStudents at $90K-a-year college forced to fight off dorm intruder accused of grabbing woman by the throatMother and son use video game to help feds find missing girl allegedly held captive by older manSusan Smith's ex-husband wants her ‘in prison until she dies’ after killing sons in alleged bid to win loverSurfing legend found stabbed to death under bed – girlfriend accused of letting thugs in to wipe him out Xi breaks protocol to personally welcome Trump ahead of historic trilateral summit and more top headlinesJaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence gives his go-to Waffle House orderBenjamin Watson Calls for Action on Christian Persecution in NigeriaElla Langley’s hands are full after historic CMA Awards sweepFBI Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley discusses Peoria explosive device investigation Following the discovery of a credible explosive device in Peoria, FBI Special Agent in Charge Ryan Presley praises the swift coordination between the FBI, Peoria Police Department, and the ATF.

Also read On SI Exclusive: Iowa Football LT Trevor Lauck Opens Up on CFP Pressure, NFL Future

Presley highlights the quick capture of a suspect and reminds the public that community vigilance and reporting suspicious behavior remain vital to defending the homeland.is asking residents of a southeast Iowa town to temporarily evacuate Friday as it plans to detonate five tons of a bomb-making chemical that it says has turned into an"explosive safety hazard" after being"deemed unsafe for relocation.

""will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground. " Lead azide is a chemical that is used to set off munitions. "While safety measures will be fully enforced, the controlled detonation will cause temporary noise, ground vibrations, and a dust plume that will contain some lead," according to the Army.

Advertisement

"Residents in Middletown will hear a loud noise; feel vibrations from two consecutive, rapid detonations; and see a plume of dust which is expected to linger for no more than one hour after the detonation, depending on wind speed. " Nearly 400 people live in Middletown, but there are thousands more in the track of the plume, prompting a notification to communities as far as 100 miles away.

CRIMINAL PAST OF ILLINOIS ETHANOL PLANT BOMB SCARE SUSPECT INCLUDES MULTIPLE FELONIES, 2 PRISON STINTS The detonated of degraded lead azide will happen Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. Middletown residents learned in March that the Army needed to dispose of several dozen barrels containing lead azide, after the ammunition plant paused operations as part of a review and the degraded material was discovered.

"The safety of our people and our neighbors is non‑negotiable," Lt. Col. Daniel Nosse, commander of the plant, said at the time. The Army shared more details during a public meeting in Middletown in October, advising that a detonation was planned for an unspecified date in November.

On Nov. 13, the Environmental Protection Agency approved an emergency permit, paving the way for Friday's detonation.

Advertisement

"EPA issued the Emergency Permit based upon the determination that the explosion risk from the degraded condition of the lead azide presented an imminent and substantial threat to human health and the environment," the EPA said. "The Army has provided EPA information documenting that recrystallization of the lead azide in long-term storage has occurred.

The recrystallization of lead azide has created a risk of spontaneous explosion due to the material’s sensitivity to friction and shock, creating a highly unstable and dangerous situation," "The Army, which has unparalleled expertise in matters concerning explosives safety, concluded that this material cannot safely be handled or moved and therefore, cannot be treated by any method other than in-place detonation," it also said.that the lead azide barrels"will be detonated inside earth-covered magazines made of concrete, and surrounded with Hesco barriers full of sand which are approximately two stories high.

" Residents of Middletown are being advised to leave their homes between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time Friday. "Before and during the detonation, the soil above the earth-covered magazines will be thoroughly saturated with water, and water misters will be spraying. These measures should reduce the amount of lead that migrates from the detonation through the air off the installation," the Army said.

"Extensive modeling efforts predict that the potential level of lead particles in the air may be elevated but well below the level at which EPA would require protective actions be taken. "