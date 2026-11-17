Emmet County police investigate a fatal shooting involving Nicholas Kittelson and his estranged wife Ashley, which led to precautionary lockdowns in Estherville schools following his release from jail.

Authorities in Emmet County, Iowa, confirmed a fatal shooting incident involving Nicholas Kittelson and his estranged wife Ashley Kittelson, resulting in the deaths of both individuals. The tragic event occurred near the Good Samaritan Center in Estherville, prompting immediate precautionary lockdowns across local educational institutions and community centers to ensure public safety during the active investigation.

Timeline of the Fatal Incident

Emmet County 911 Dispatch received the initial report of the disturbance on Friday, November 13. The first call indicated that two gunshots were heard around 2:03 p.m. in the vicinity of the Good Samaritan Center. Shortly after this initial alert, dispatchers received a second call reporting the discovery of an unresponsive woman who was found bleeding in a nearby driveway. These concurrent reports initiated a rapid emergency response from local law enforcement agencies tasked with securing the area and locating the individuals involved.

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Background on Nicholas Kittelson

Police investigations revealed that Nicholas Kittelson, a man from Minnesota, allegedly killed his estranged wife before taking his own life. This lethal confrontation took place just days after Nicholas was released from jail. His prior incarceration was the result of violating a protection order that Ashley had previously filed against him. The timing of his release and the subsequent events has drawn significant attention from investigators looking to understand the sequence of actions that led to the double fatality.

Lockdown and Search Operations

Following the shooting, the Estherville Lincoln Central Schools and the Good Samaritan Center were placed on precautionary lockdowns. These measures were implemented to protect students, staff, residents, and visitors while officers conducted a search for a suspect described as Greg, aged 58, who reportedly fled to a rural area. The use of the name Greg in initial reports created temporary confusion, as authorities later confirmed the primary suspect was Nicholas Kittelson. Law enforcement utilized advanced investigative technology to locate Nicholas's vehicle within Emmet County.

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Conclusion of the Manhunt

As officers approached the identified vehicle, they discovered Nicholas deceased, having apparently died by suicide. With the confirmation of his death, authorities determined that there was no remaining threat to the public. Consequently, the precautionary lockdowns at the schools and the community center were lifted. The Estherville Police Department and the Emmet County Sheriff's Office worked in coordination with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol, the Estherville Ambulance, and the Emmet County Emergency Management team to manage the scene and secure evidence.

Ongoing Investigation and Unanswered Questions

Despite the resolution of the immediate search, many details regarding the case remain undisclosed. It is not currently clear what specific evidence authorities found to name Nicholas as the sole suspect in the shooting of Ashley. Furthermore, officials have not released information about the events that may have led up to the fatal shooting. The duration of the couple's marriage, the length of their separation, and whether they had children together are also not publicly known at this time.

Multi-Agency Coordination and Response

The investigation involved a broad coalition of local and state resources. Beyond the primary law enforcement agencies, the response included the Estherville Fire Department, the Emmet County Medical Examiner's Office, the Emmet County Attorney's Office, and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office. This extensive collaboration underscores the severity of the incident and the comprehensive approach taken by Iowa authorities to resolve the case and provide closure to the community.