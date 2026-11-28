If you're looking for a silver lining in Nebraska's trip to the woodshed at the hands of Iowa — again — it's that the momentum building around Glenn Thomas beco

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule talks with an official during the second quarter of Friday's game against Iowa. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If you're looking for a silver lining in Nebraska's trip to the woodshed at the hands of Iowa — again — it's that the momentum building around Glenn Thomas becoming the Huskers' permanent offensive coordinator probably took a considerable hit.

There'd been a growing sentiment among Husker fans that Thomas should maintain play-calling duties heading into a critical fifth year for Matt Rhule. I've maintained that would be a misstep on his part. Hopefully, after a mistake-filled, lackluster showing in Iowa City, Rhule is reminded that a fresh perspective and a complete overhaul are what that side of the ball needs this offseason.

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I always find it interesting when an interim coach garners considerable support after a relatively small sample size. Most often, it's an interim head coach who takes over, has the team rally around him and there's an ensuing swell of support for him to keep the job.