The EPA conducted sampling at more than 130 structures in Iowa, including homes, schools, daycare centers and churches.

The EPA collected more than 1,500 air, water, soil and dust samples ahead of Wednesday's destruction of the lead azide stockpile, followed by more than 1,000 samples after the detonation, the agency said.

Samples were sent to multiple EPA and private labs for testing. The EPA said it collected samples at more than 130 structures, including homes, schools, daycare centers and churches, as well as at parks, nearby farms, drinking water sources and the Mississippi River watershed. A contractor with the Environmental Protection Agency collects water in Augusta, Iowa, on Nov. 25, 2026. As of Thursday, no airborne lead had been detected throughout the region, the EPA said.

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The EPA said it is also testing for other compounds that may have been released during the detonation.