Iowa Judge Arrested for Fatal Crash Allegedly Caused by Cellphone Use

An Iowa district judge faces homicide charges after allegedly hitting pedestrians with her car while using a phone, killing one victim.

Jill Poschner, an Iowa district associate judge, was arrested on November 4 and charged with homicide by vehicle following a fatal crash in Urbandale. The incident occurred on September 25 when she allegedly struck two pedestrians while distracted by her cellular phone. One of the victims, Jasmira Kadic, died from her injuries more than a month later on October 28.

Arrest Details and Initial Charges

Poschner was taken into custody just one day after voters approved retaining her for a six-year term on November 3. She faces serious charges including homicide by vehicle and serious injury by vehicle. The arrest follows a detailed investigation by the Urbandale Police Department into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

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Cellphone Distraction Claims

A search warrant application reveals that Poschner admitted to interacting with her device during the drive. She stated she reached down to push something on her phone because her audiobook had stopped playing through the vehicle speakers. Although she was not fully confident whether she was talking or texting, she confirmed she was looking at the screen at the time of impact.

Crash Timeline and Victim Identification

The collision happened around 9:17 p.m. on September 25 as Poschner left a book club with friends. Dispatchers received a call from a screaming woman reporting two people lying on the ground. Officers found a conscious man and an unconscious woman who was identified as Jasmira Kadic. Poschner initially claimed she thought she hit a deer or dog after hearing a bump.

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Judicial Background and Professional History

At the time of the crash, Poschner served as a district associate judge in Judicial District 5C. She attended Drake Law School, earning her degree in 2007 before being appointed to the bench in May 2018. Prior to her judicial appointment, she worked in private practice. Her professional history is now under scrutiny due to these severe legal allegations.

Bond Status and Legal Proceedings

Poschner has since been released on bond following her arrest. It remains unclear whether she has entered a formal plea or retained legal counsel for the upcoming proceedings. The case highlights the serious consequences of distracted driving, even for high-ranking legal officials.