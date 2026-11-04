Iowa Hawkeyes Rank No. 19 in First College Football Playoff Rankings

The Iowa Hawkeyes secure a No. 19 spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings, positioning themselves for a 12-team field run with a win streak against Big Ten rivals.

The College Football Playoff rankings are live, marking a significant moment for the Iowa Hawkeyes as they enter the national spotlight with a No. 19 placement in the first official top 25 list. Released on Jan 9, 2016, these initial rankings set the stage for intense debate regarding which teams are positioned correctly within the new 12-team selection criteria. The Iowa Hawkeyes sit at 6-2 so far this year, a record that has earned them this prestigious ranking and positioned them as serious contenders for a spot in the postseason playoff.

Committee Ranking vs Polls

The College Football Playoff committee has expressed higher confidence in the Iowa Hawkeyes compared to the traditional media polls, offering a massive strategic advantage. This closely follows the AP Top 25 poll, which had Iowa at No. 21, and the Coaches Poll, which put Iowa at No. 20. The committee is higher on Iowa than the polls, which is a massive win for Iowa. Getting this initial bump over the other rankings is huge for Iowa to make a run to the College Football Playoff 12-team field.

Also read How High Will Iowa Football Land in the First CFP Rankings?

Analysts suggest there are no complaints about this spot in the rankings for the Hawkeyes. This is where Iowa belongs, and honestly, Iowa cannot be upset about it, either. The organization has the time and chances to run the table and continue to climb these rankings. With a myriad of ranked games across the slate this weekend, an Iowa win over Northwestern on the road, which would qualify as a quality win, could send Iowa near the top 15 next week. This upward trajectory is critical for building momentum as the season progresses.

The Path to Ten Victories

The College Football Playoff committee is daring Iowa to win out, establishing a clear but challenging path for the team. With such a logjam of two-loss teams in these rankings, the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to make the College Football Playoff if they finish the season 10-2. Yes, it takes winning out in games against Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, and Nebraska, which is a lot harder than it sounds, but it is the defined path for Iowa to make the field.

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The current scenario requires the Hawkeyes to defeat four consecutive Big Ten opponents to secure their berth. Iowa is in a position where the Hawkeyes can slowly creep up the rankings each week. Then, suddenly, we look up in December, and the Iowa Hawkeyes, if they win out and get to 10-2, are going to be in the field. That is the specific scenario at play for Iowa after these first rankings. The path for Iowa is simple. Do not mistake it for being easy. But it is simple.

Expert Analysis and Context

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete who played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College, provides extensive coverage of these developments. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men's basketball, and Iowa women's basketball, along with broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. His insights help contextualize the team's performance against the backdrop of the new playoff format.

Donald began covering the Dallas Cowboys and has served as a radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more. His expertise adds depth to the understanding of how the Iowa Hawkeyes are perceived by national evaluators. The media day at the Phoenix Convention Center, captured in imagery showing the college football playoff trophy, highlights the growing prestige of the tournament. The rankings serve as the first major checkpoint in a season that promises to be decisive for Iowa's historic aspirations.