Iowa Hawkeyes' Emerging Wide Receiver Tony Diaz Poised for Breakout Season

Tony Diaz, a transfer from UT Rio Grande Valley, showcased his potential with 134 yards and three touchdowns against McNeese State, highlighting his ability to be a game-changing playmaker for Iowa's offense.

University of South Dakotaâ€™s running back L.J. Phillips Jr. does chest pats for scoring in the end zone on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, South Dakota.

| Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imageshave the top-level talent on the roster right now in Zach Lutmer, Kade Pieper, Kamari Moulton, and others. Those are theBut Iowa also has a group sitting there ready to become the next in a long line of talented Hawkeyes who are known beyond just Iowa City.

This group is either entering 2026 with a chance to garner more playing time in a starting role, a backup on paper with the tools to blossom, or a proven talent just waiting for his Big Ten opportunity. Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of an Iowa Hawkeyes logo on a football during the second half of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images | Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images Recently, I have been high on Iowa's other wide receiver, Reece Vander Zee. I think 2026 could be his year of blossoming. And for the sake of Iowa's offense and Tony Diaz, I hope I am right. Tony Diaz is explosive.

He has the rare combination of being able to take the top off the defense, while also having a strong instinct for yards after the catch. Tight end DJ Vonnahme will command plenty of attention, but Diaz, who posted 881 yards and 11 touchdowns at UT Rio Grande Valley last year, could become Iowa's passing game star known for explosive, game-changing plays.

Against McNeese State, Diaz went off for 7 grabs, 134 yards, and 3 TDs, marking his fourth 100+ yard game of the season. Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Cam Buffington returns an interception during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images Jack Campbell, Nick Jackson, Jay Higgins. The list of recent Iowa linebackers with success is highlighted by those former stars.

Cam Buffington could be next in line to be a long-term star for the Hawkeyes' defense. Entering his sophomore year with Iowa, Buffington is staring down significant playing time for Phil Parker in the middle of the defense. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, Buffington has the trio of being long enough, big enough, and big enough to step into Big Ten action without much hesitation.

Kamari Moulton is going to be the lead back for Iowa when Week 1 rolls around due to this experience. That doesn't mean Iowa can't have two top backs. With an offense sure to be run-centric, the door is open for L.J. Phillips.

Phillips is already an FCS household name after leading the country with 1,920 yards last year for South Dakota. Iowa brought in Phillips, who is thick and strong at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, to be a bruising, physical back. If Iowa gets into games where they need to run the ball and grind things out, L.J. Phillips is a running back who seems like he was built in a lab to be a perfect fit for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iowa Hawkeyes Tony Diaz Wide Receiver Breakout Season Big Ten

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Iowa Star Backs Five-Star Recruit McKenna WoliczkoMcKenna Woliczko is coming to Iowa with the spotlight on her already, but a former Iowa women's basketball star has shown all the confidence in her.

Read more »

Is Iowa Basketball Over or Under Valued in the Big Ten in 2026-27?After a program-changing year, the verdict remains out on Iowa basketball this season, with mixed feelings. The floor and ceiling are worlds apart.

Read more »

Iowa Football: 3 Offensive X-Factors for 2026With plenty of production gaps needing to be filled, a trio of Iowa Hawkeyes is going to have a chance to become household names.

Read more »

Iowa Football Schedule: One Word to Describe Each Non-Conference GameIowa has a very manageable non-conference slate, but it surely won't be without some intrigue in what those games could bring the Hawkeyes.

Read more »