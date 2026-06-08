Iowa Football: Three Transfer Portal Adds With Chance to Shine Brightest

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes brought in 16 additions from the transfer portal, and a trio of them have the chance to be season-changing for Iowa.

Iowa’s football chief of staff and general manager Tyler Barnes answers questions Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 during Iowa Football’s media day in Iowa City, Iowa.

| Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORKand Kirk Ferentz continue to thrust themselves into the modern ways of success in college football, and that is largely through the willingness to seek help via the transfer portal. Iowa isn't a hard sell to a lot of transfers. Just look at the sheer success in developing players and giving them NFL shots. The proof is in the pudding, and Iowa leaned on that history this offseason.

Following in the footsteps of Curt Cignetti and Indiana, Iowa raided the Group of Six and FCS ranks to pluck some top performers from there with key traits that hopefully translate to the Big Ten. A trio of those transfer portal additions, one from each unit, are primed to shine brightly in 2026. Coming from Elon, Kahmari Brown brings a sort of athleticism and talent to Iowa's defensive line that is a bit uncommon.

Known for players who stop the run game well and rush the passer, Brown specializes in the latter. Last year, he had 12 sacks for Elon, to go with 66 total tackles. His speed is that of a linebacker, which could expose some Big Ten offensive linemen. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds, he is lean and looks the part of a pass-rushing specialist.

While he may not be an every-down player, Kahmari Brown gives Phil Parker a great piece to use in passing situations when he wants to get after the quarterback. There is a real chance Tony Diaz is lined up opposite Reece Vander Zee at wide receiver when Iowa opens up against Northern Illinois. The buzz from Iowa City around Diaz is real, and it could elevate this passing attack.

Bringing in 67 catches for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns at UT Rio Grande Valley as a freshman, Diaz came to Iowa to give this team weaponry outside. Diaz is going to have a chance to win one-on-one battles in the passing game with Vander Zee opposite him and tight end DJ Vonnahme at tight end.

If Iowa can unlock Diaz, he could changeIowa placekicker Eli Ozick warms up April 25, 2026 during the team’s spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images It may not be the sexiest transfer portal addition, but for Iowa, it is arguably one of the most important.

Eli Ozick was a First-Team All-American kicker for FCS powerhouse North Dakota State last year and comes to Iowa, hoping to replace Drew Stevens. Ozick was 16-for-18 last year, with a long of 54. That is massive for Iowa, which isn't afraid to kick long field goals, as they asked Stevens to kick 19 field goals from 50+ yards in his four years. One area Iowa would like to see improve, if they give Ozick the duties, is more touchbacks.

He has put just 56% of his career kickoff attempts into the end zone for a touchback. Regardless, Eli Ozick is likely to have a chance to win a game or two for Iowa. Over the last four seasons, the Hawkeyes walked off five games with a late field goal. If history tells us anything, it's happening at least once in 2026.

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.





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