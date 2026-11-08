Iowa Football Stock Report: Buy Hawkeyes' Stock Now After Northwestern Win

With three games to go, it's time to buy stock in the Iowa Hawkeyes. Everything is within reach for this team.

Nov 7, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Iowa Hawkeyes come out of the tunnel before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at New Ryan Field.

Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWell, it's a reality. The time has arrived. And it started with a 24-10 win on the road over the Northwestern Wildcats. The Iowa Hawkeyes are a hot stock right now that needs to be bought.

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Iowa may not get the love from the national media, but the Hawkeyes are going to force their way into the conversation, which may be a very beautiful thing to witness. Welcome to the Hawkeyes, L.J. Phillips Jr.! After some early-season injuries and finding his footing, Phillips showed every Iowa fan what he is capable of and why there was so much excitement around him.

Getting the bulk of the carries, Phillips rumbled for a hard-earned 128 yards on 21 carries to be the star of Iowa's offense. If he can continue to be a bruiser like this on the ground, Iowa's offense is a lot harder to deal with. Okay, I am officially getting worried about Iowa extending its pick-six streak.

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I thought a backup quarterback having to play from behind was going to give Iowa a chance to find the end zone on defense. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Iowa has returned an interception for a touchdown in 18 consecutive seasons. There are at least four games left to extend the pick-six streak. Before the season, I was worried about Iowa's special teams unit taking a dip.

Long-time coach LeVar Woods departed for Michigan State, which opened the door for Chris Polizzi. Under him, Iowa hasn't had a dip. The Hawkeyes have been fantastic on special teams. Iowa is still finding the end zone on kick and punt returns.

The field goal unit is really strong, and Caden Buhr continues to grow more confident. Boston Everitt is doing a fantastic job punting. It's another well-rounded and effective Iowa special teams unit. Iowa is three wins away from going 10-2.

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I just don't see a world where a 10-2 Iowa, coming from the Big Ten, is snubbed from the College Football Playoff. If it happens that Iowa is snubbed for a three-loss team, it's a travesty for the sport. At that point, play the games on paper. It tells us that wins don't matter, and all we do is pick teams based on data and spreadsheets.

Iowa is doing all that it can to force its way into the conversation. At 7-2, with three winnable games remaining, the Iowa Hawkeyes' College Football Playoff chances are climbing. Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College.

He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.