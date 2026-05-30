Iowa Football's Kirk Ferentz Entering 2026 as Good as Any Coach in the Country

When Week 1 rolls around, Kirk Ferentz will be 71 years old. He's still as good as any head coach in college football.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Few have ever done it longer than Kirk Ferentz in college football, and currently, no one else in the sport can stand atop the mountain alone as the longest-tenured head coach in the country.

His run with theFerentz took over Iowa in 1999 and has been at the helm for 27 years, building the Hawkeyes into the model of consistent success, regardless of the college football world constantly changing. With a career record of 221-149, which includes a strong 209-128 record with the Hawkeyes, Ferentz is a future Hall of Famer when he decides to hang it up.

That moment may have to wait, though, as Ferentz is still right there with the best coaches in the country. Now, no one is going to look you in the face and say Kirk Ferentz is the very best in the sport. National championships and College Football Playoff appearances talk, two of the few things Kirk Ferentz has yet to achieve.

What he does have, though, is a 13-year streak of bowl game appearances and no less than eight wins in a season since 2014 . Do you know how many teams would take that in a heartbeat? That sort of consistency has earned Ferentz the respect to be heralded among the best in the country, with many programs lacking the stability Iowa has.

CBS Sports' head coaching rankings, based upon votes, have Kirk Ferentz sitting asAnd that's an appropriate spot for Kirk, give or take a few questionable decisions to put coaches ahead of him. Right in front of Ferentz sits Tennessee's Josh Heupel, Houston's Willie Fritz, USC's Lincoln Riley, Penn State and former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, and SMU's Rhett Lashlee. Are any of those coaches better than Kirk Ferentz at the moment? Quite possibly, yes.

Are any of them more consistent or able to claim they have had the same career success? Hard to say yes to that one. The Hawkeyes enter the 2026 season afterTheIowa does get Michigan and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks to open up Big Ten play, but should they handle business otherwise, this is a fringe team for the College Football Playoff.

So, as he turns 71 right before the season begins, Kirk Ferentz is still in his prime and just as good as any coach in America, with expectations as high as ever. Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsRiley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College.

He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sicko arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA eventJacob Wenske, 26, allegedly made a series of violent comments against the 37-year-old widow on a public Facebook post.

Read more »

Erika Kirk Denies False Rumors of New Relationship Months After Husband's MurderErika Kirk has hit back at cruel trolls who claimed she has a new boyfriend just eight months after her husband Charlie Kirk was murdered. The rumors, spread by a far-right conspiracy page, alleged she was seen with Blake Wynn, a friend of her late husband, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Both Erika and Wynn have firmly denied the false claims, with Erika calling the reports a lie and stressing her enduring love for Charlie. Wynn also refuted the rumor, stating he was not at the hotel and condemning the spread of misinformation. The murder of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist, occurred in September during a speaking event in Utah, and the suspect remains in custody. The incident highlights the damaging effects of online conspiracy theories on grieving families.

Read more »

Erika Kirk Denies Conspiracy Claims About New Romance and Defends Her ReputationTurning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk publicly refutes online conspiracy theorist Collin Scott Campbell's allegations that she was seen in an intimate setting with casino heir Blake Wynn, clarifying her alibi, describing Wynn's engagement, and warning of the damaging impact of false rumors on her and the organization.

Read more »

Utah football: Previewing the 2026 schedule with a look at Utah State, Iowa StateIt's officially under 100 days until Utah football kicks off its 2026 season.

Read more »