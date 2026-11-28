Iowa aced the test against Nebraska. The Hawkeyes also added style points in a massive ranked win.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after the Hawkeyes defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-7 Nov. 27, 2026 during a Big Ten football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Getting to 10-2 in the Big Ten is no fluke. I don't care what the schedule says, who you play, where you play, or any of that. Getting 10 wins in a Power Four conference matters, and to thewhich has thrust Iowa even more into the center of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship conversations. What more could you ask for at the end of November?

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Iowa was balanced, and that's one thing that is really nice to see. Iowa threw for 173 yards and ran for 156 yards. The run game was a bit of a slog, only averaging 3.8 yards per carry, but sticking with it was patient and key to controlling the tempo of this game. Hank Brown finding seven different receivers, throwing for one touchdown, and running for three more certainly didn't hurt.