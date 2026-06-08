Iowa Football Recruiting Lands High-Tools Prospect Bariyus Allen

Iowa is boosting its 2027 recruiting class with the commitment of defensive lineman Bariyus Allen.

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa defensive line coach Kelvin Bell gestures during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesAfter a recent visit, the Iowa Hawkeyes have landed Bariyus Allen, just after offering the 2027 defensive lineman recruit. Bariyus Allen spent time meeting with the Iowa Hawkeyes' defensive line coach, Kelvin Bell, and soon after, took to X to post his commitment to Iowa via his own personal account.

Bariyus Allen is a product of Belmont High School in Dayton, Ohio, and chose the Hawkeyes over a myriad of schools in Ohio and throughout the MAC. Allen carried offers from Boston College, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, and Western Kentucky. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound interior defensive lineman brings size and length that are innate traits Iowa develops as well as any team in the country.

Allen is the No. 23 recruit from Ohio, the No. 74 defensive lineman in the class of 2027, and the No. 612 recruit overall,This past high school season, Bariyus Allen compiled 73 total tackles, a massive 20.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and three forced fumbles. Allen was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Dayton Public Schools due to his play in 2025. Right off the bat, Allen's physical presence jumps off the page at you.

He is tall, long, and can use his length to create space between offensive linemen trying to engage him. For an interior defensive lineman, Allen shows a good motor, chasing down quarterbacks trying to keep plays alive. He does rely on his strength as a leading attribute at the moment against smaller offensive linemen, and will need to fine-tune his technique, which is something Iowa excels at with defensive linemen.

This commitment from Bariyus Allen gives Iowa 11 commits for its class of 2027. Allen is the lone interior defensive lineman commit, but is joined up front by two EDGE commits, Tommy Riordan and Jerrence Knoblock, two three-star recruits. RILEY DONALD Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College.

He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.





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