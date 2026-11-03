Iowa Football Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes Forcing the CFP Conversation

Iowa is on the cusp of the College Football Playoff discourse, with a chance to force the issue down the stretch. The bowl projections are split.

Oct 31, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Jack Dotzler and tight end Addison Ostrenga lift the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, unsurprisingly, aren't going to go away quietly or without a fight. After a very impressive showing against Wisconsin to move to 6-2 on the year, Iowa has returned to the fringes of the College Football Playoff conversation.

Also read Bowl Projections for WVU with Four Games Remaining in the 2026 Season

Iowa isn't firmly in the field by any means, but the Hawkeyes have set themselves up with a chance to get to 10-2, which I think is a mightyAfter this week, it's down to two spots for the Iowa Hawkeyes: the College Football Playoff or the Citrus Bowl, which is the most likely destination for the first Big Ten team snubbed from the field. Iowa is slotting into these two spots, setting the stage for a stretch run with everything on the line.

The Hawkeyes have a chance. College Football News likes Iowa to run the table and sneak into the field at 10-2. This wouldare not just the same bowl, but have Iowa playing the same team. The Iowa Hawkeyes draw the LSU Tigers in the Citrus Bowl, which would set the stage for a stylistic clash.follows suit with a few other projections.

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The only question is which SEC team Iowa could draw. CBS Sports pits Iowa against the Alabama Crimson Tide. I really do think Iowa's bowl outlook is going to continue to become tunnel vision with each passing week. The Hawkeyes are too good to fall into the mid-tier of bowl games, but are they good enough to win out and make the College Football Playoff?

Riley Donald's Iowa Hawkeyes Bowl Projection: No.9 Iowa at No. 8 Kentucky, College Football Playoff First Round Every single year, the Iowa Hawkeyes seem to have one stinker on their schedule. That was the Minnesota game this year. Iowa didn't get beat. The Hawkeyes gave that game away in every single way they could.

That's out of their system and was a learning moment. Iowa is a quality football team built on fundamentals and execution. With a stretch of Northwestern, Purdue, Illinois, and Nebraska left, I think Kirk Ferentz's team doing the basics better is going to be enough. I do think 10-2 sends Iowa on the road in the first round, but for this week's pick, I think Kentucky finds a way to get to 10-2, which gives them the home game.

With all of the other possibilities, this matchup would be one that Iowa should embrace. Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys.

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Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.