The Democratic primary in Iowa has become increasingly heated, with candidates Turek and Wahls engaging in a battle over electability and party leadership. Turek has received support from prominent Iowa Democrats and disability advocates, while Wahls has framed himself as an independent-minded Democrat who can better connect with swing voters. Recent polling suggests a 20-point lead for Turek in the two most recent public surveys, and the Iowa Democrat suggested thAt Turek's support from former Sen. Tom Harkin and disability advocates may have carried far more weight with many Iowa voters.

Iowa Democrat candidates,Turek and Wahls , have been engaging in a heated battle, with Turek receiving support from prominent Iowa Democrats and disability advocates . turek has too benefited from a massive outside spending advantage,fueled by VoteVets,a Democratic super PAC focused on veterans and military families.

Wahls, on the other hand, has framed himself as an independent-minded Democrat who can better connect with swing voters in a state Democrats have struggled to win in recent years. despite trailing Wahls earlier this year, Turek has surged in the final stretch of the race, with recent polling suggesting a 20-point lead in the two most recent public surveys. The Iowa Democrat suggested that Turek's support from former Sen.

Tom Harkin and disability advocates may have carried far more weight with many Iowa voters,particularly among older voters familiar with his work harnessing disability rights legislation. Turek's electability message has helped soften some of the ideological divides in the race, particularly as Democrats are increasingly prioritizing candidates they believe can compete statewide in difficult territory.

The elected Iowa Democrat too said many Democrats inside the state remain deeply focused on electability, particularly given how difficult Iowa has become for Democrats at the federal level. Despite this, the Iowa Democrat remarked Democrats could remain competitive in some House races, particularly in districts represented by Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn. The Democratic leader, Schumer, remains focused on taking back the Senate to stop Donald Trump's reign of devastation, chaos, and high costs for American families.

However, one elected Iowa Democrat downplayed the idea that Schumer himself has become the defining issue in the race, arguing that Turek's support from former Sen. Tom Harkin and disability advocates likely carried far more weight with many Iowa voters. The Iowa Democrat suggested that Harkin's involvement may have helped shift the race, particularly among older voters familiar with his work harnessing disability rights legislation.

Turek has also spoken publicly about being born with spina bifida, which he attributes to his father's exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. According to AdImpact, VoteVets has spent nearly $10 million backing Turek in the primary, dwarfing the combined spending of both candidates' own campaigns. Democratic strategist Brad Bannon said Wahls's antiestablishment message could still resonate with some voters frustrated with Washington leadership.

However, Turek still appears to hold the advantage, and Bannon cautioned that Wahls's attacks on Schumer could help energize voters seeking candidates who are more wIlling to challenge party leadership. Josh Marcus-Blank, a Democratic strategist with experience in Senate and gubernatorial races,said Democratic primary voters currently appear more focused on defeating Trump and addressing economic concerns than internal party battles.

However, Marcus-Blank argued that Tureks electability message has helped soften some of the ideological divides in the race, particularly as Democrats are increasingly prioritizing candidates they believe can compete statewide in difficult territory. the elected Iowa Democrat too said many Democrats inside the state remain deeply focused on electability, particularly given how difficult Iowa has become for Democrats at the federal level. Still, the Iowa Democrat said Democrats could remain competitive in some Residence races, particularly in districts represented by Reps.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn. The Democratic leader, Schumer,remains focused on taking back the Senate to halt Donald Trump's reign of devastation, chaos, and high costs for American families.

However, one elected Iowa Democrat downplayed the idea that Schumer himself has become the defining issue in the race, arguing that Turek's support from former Sen. tom Harkin and disability advocates likely carried far more weight with many Iowa voters. The Iowa Democrat suggested that Harkin's involvement may have helped shift the race,particularly among older voters familiar with his work harnessing disability rights legislation.

Turek has also spoken publicly about being born with spina bifida,which he attributes to his fathers exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. According to AdImpact, VoteVets has spent nearly $10 million backing Turek in the primary,dwarfing the combined spending of both candidates' own campaigns. Democratic strategist Brad Bannon remarked Wahls's antiestablishment message could still resonate with some voters frustrated with Washington leadership.

However, Turek still appears to hold the advantage, and Bannon cautioned that Wahls's attacks on Schumer could help energize voters seeking candidates who are more willing to challenge party leadership. Josh Marcus-Blank, a Democratic strategist with experience in Senate and gubernatorial races, said Democratic primary voters currently appear more focused on defeating Trump and addressing economic concerns than internal party battles.

However, Marcus-Blank argued that Turek's electability message has helped soften some of the ideological divides in the race,particularly because Democrats are increasingly prioritizing candidates they beleive can compete statewide in difficult territory. The elected Iowa Democrat also remarked many Democrats inside the state remain deeply focused on electability, particularly given how difficult Iowa has become for Democrats at the federal level. still, the Iowa Democrat said Democrats could remain competitive in some House races, particularly in districts represented by Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn





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Iowa Democrat Candidates Turek Wahls Electability Party Leadership Schumer Tom Harkin Disability Advocates Votevets Democratic Super PAC

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