The Leapfrog Group's Fall 2026 hospital safety grades reveal Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming have no A-rated facilities, while Connecticut leads the nation. Read the full impact analysis.

The Leapfrog Group released its Fall 2026 hospital safety rankings on November 18, revealing that Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming have no hospitals earning an A grade for patient safety. These five states tie for the bottom position in the nationwide assessment, highlighting significant geographic disparities in healthcare quality across the United States. Connecticut retained the top spot as the state with the highest concentration of A-rated facilities, serving as a benchmark for optimal safety standards.

Bottom Ranking States and Zero A Grades

Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming each recorded zero percent of their graded hospitals receiving an A, placing all five states at No. 47 due to the tie. Iowa saw a slight decline from the spring cycle, where 3.3 percent of hospitals earned an A, while the other four states also remained at zero percent. New Mexico ranked immediately above them with 5.3 percent of hospitals earning an A, a drop from 10.5 percent in the spring. Alabama followed at No. 45 with 13 percent, Missouri at No. 44 with 13.3 percent, and Nebraska at No. 43 with 15 percent.

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Minnesota followed at 18.2 percent, and Washington at 18.8 percent. Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, noted that relatively few hospitals in the bottom five states received a letter grade. Only 13 hospitals across these states received a letter grade this fall: five in Iowa, three in Wyoming, two each in North Dakota and Vermont, and one in South Dakota. None of these facilities achieved an A grade.

Many other eligible hospitals in those states were designated Grade Not Assigned because they did not participate in the 2025 or 2026 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Other facilities are critical access hospitals that cannot be graded because publicly available data is limited. Nationally, 447 of 2,813 hospitals, or 16 percent, were listed as Grade Not Assigned. The rankings, published November 18, are based on the percentage of hospitals receiving an A in each state and should not be read as a ranking of every aspect of a state's health care system.

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National Grade Distribution and F Ratings

In total, 2,366 hospitals were assigned grades, while another 447 were listed as Grade Not Assigned. Three hospitals received an F in the latest grading cycle, compared with 900 that received an A, 774 a B, 655 a C, and 35 a D. Becker's Hospital Review identified three F-rated facilities: Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.; Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago; and WVU Fairmont Medical Center in Fairmont, West Virginia. These facilities represent the lowest tier of patient safety performance according to the nonprofit's methodology.

Binder told Newsweek that an F means a hospital's overall score falls well below the national average across the measures included in the Safety Grade. The Leapfrog Group does not publish individual patient case studies, but the measures underlying poor grades can include central-line bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, surgical-site infections, MRSA, and C. diff. They also account for problems such as objects left inside patients following surgery, accidental punctures or cuts during surgery, injurious falls, and bed sores acquired during a hospital stay.

Scoring Metrics and Methodology Explained

Half of the grade evaluates patient outcomes, including infections, falls, objects left inside patients after surgery, and serious complications following surgery. The other half examines practices intended to prevent harm, including nurse and intensive care unit staffing, hand hygiene, communication between medical staff and patients, and computerized systems designed to catch medication errors. Other measures include serious complications following surgery, such as sepsis, blood clots, respiratory failure, and kidney injury requiring dialysis, as well as deaths among surgical patients who experience serious but potentially treatable complications.

For Fall 2026, Leapfrog calculated scores using as many as 22 evidence-based patient-safety measures and assigned an F to hospitals with a numerical score below 1.837. Measures draw on sources including Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data and the Leapfrog Hospital Survey. The nonprofit pushes to make quality information as accessible as health care pricing data, allowing patients to check an individual hospital's grade on Leapfrog's Hospital Safety Grade website.

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State Movements and Top Performers

Some striking movements occurred between grading cycles, reflecting changes in hospital performance. West Virginia rose from No. 46 in the spring to No. 32 this fall as its share of A hospitals increased from 8.7 percent to 22.7 percent. Montana moved sharply in the opposite direction, falling from fifth to 35th as its A share dropped from 44.4 percent to 22.2 percent. Connecticut retained the top spot, indicating sustained high standards in patient safety protocols.

The results offer patients a snapshot of stark geographic differences in hospital safety. Connecticut's top ranking suggests that consistent investment in safety measures, staffing, and infrastructure yields better outcomes. The disparity between states like Connecticut and the bottom five underscores the uneven landscape of healthcare quality. Patients can now use these explicit metrics to make informed decisions about where to seek care, driving transparency across the industry.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit focused on patient safety and transparency, separately gives eligible general hospitals letter grades ranging from A to F. The organization's mission is to use consumer-driven health care reform to give consumers, patients, and their families the ability to choose among safe and high-quality health care providers. By releasing detailed data on hospital safety, the group aims to pressure facilities to improve their standards and reduce preventable harm.

The publication of these rankings on November 18 provides a timely update for consumers evaluating healthcare options. With clear data on which states and hospitals excel or fail in safety metrics, patients can avoid facilities with poor track records. The stark contrast between the top and bottom performers highlights the urgent need for systemic improvements in underserved or underperforming regions. Continued monitoring of these grades will help track progress and accountability in the healthcare sector over time.