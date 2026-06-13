iOS 27’s Apple Pay fix won’t have you hunting for the right card before checkout

Apple just redesigned Apple Pay checkout so tapping a card actually switches your card, finally.

Every time someone checks out with Apple Pay, trying to tap the card shown on the payment sheet to switch to a different one, they end up getting confused.

In iOS 26, that tap does not switch your card. It opens an address-editing screen instead. The real card switcher is a different, easy-to-miss button near the bottom of the screen. If you’ve ever fumbled through Apple Pay at checkout, wondering what’s going on, Apple just fixed it with iOS 27.

So what exactly was wrong with Apple Pay’s card switcher? The instinct to tap the card itself makes sense, but it didn’t on Apple Pay. The confusion also ended up in people paying with the wrong card. Recommended Videos Someone trying to switch from a debit card to a rewards card would tap, land on the address screen, go back, do the entire thing again, and end up paying with whatever was already selected.

With Apple Wallet holding debit cards, credit cards, and pay later accounts, that flaw only got more noticeable over time. What does the new Apple Pay checkout look like? iOS 27 lets you choose between the cards on the main Apple Pay sheet, by swiping on them, the gesture people were already trying anyway. Tapping a card now opens a grid view showing every eligible card.

The new design also shows details like rewards, account balances, and pay later options, so that buyers can compare before paying. Even though merchants and developers still control the details that show up, iOS 27’s Apple Pay checkout page is much better and clear than that on iOS 26.

For those catching up, this card switcher tweak is a small piece of a much bigger Apple Wallet push from WWDC 2026, which includes bill splitting through Apple Cash using Visual Intelligence, the ability to turn physical loyalty and membership cards into digital Wallet passes, and an expanded hotel key experience with trip details and activity updates.





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