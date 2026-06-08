iOS 27 Release Date and Compatible iPhone Models

Apple is expected to release iOS 27 on compatible iPhones in September, with several iPhone models eligible for the update. The new software will support multiple iPhone generations, but some older models may not be able to access all new features.

Apple 's iOS 27 release is expected to be available on compatible iPhones in September, around the launch of the new iPhone models. The following iPhone models can run iOS 27, and users can install the beta releases as soon as Apple makes them available to download: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As with previous iOS releases, iOS 27 will support several iPhone generations, going as far back as the iPhone 11 series released in 2019. Apple doesn't offer software update guarantees like some Android vendors do, but the company routinely supports iPhones for five or six years after their original release.

That said, some of the older models that can run iOS 27 will not be able to support all the new features in the new software update, especially the revamped Siri experience and the new and existing Apple Intelligence tools. However, iOS 27 should deliver performance improvements that iPhone owners with older models may appreciate.

The almost seven-year-old iPhone 11 models will be able to run the core iOS 27 experience, complete with the tweaked Liquid Glass design and the optimizations that may improve the overall software experience and, hopefully, battery life. They'll also get new features that aren't related to Apple Intelligence, like the Notification Center sliding in from the left in iOS 27. But some older iPhone models can't run any Apple Intelligence features in iOS 27, including Siri AI.

As a reminder, the iOS 18 update kicked off this AI-related fragmentation. You needed an iPhone 15 Pro model or later to run Apple Intelligence. The same restriction is true for iOS 26 and iOS 27. The revamped Siri assistant and the new ChatGPT-like Siri app will be restricted to iPhone 15 Pro models or later.

Also, Apple is rumored to use a waitlist for the new Siri experience when iOS 27 launches in September. Finally, Apple has not revealed all of the iOS 27 features coming to iPhones this year. Like previous iPhone generations, the iPhone 18 series will likely introduce unique software features that may not be available on older devices.

That's especially true of the foldable iPhone, which should include a large-screen experience in iOS 27 that will let users take advantage of the larger display





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ios 27 Apple Iphone Software Update Siri AI

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chainsaw Man Reveals Release Date for Next Major Anime UpdateChainsaw Man has set date for the anime's next major update for the Assassins Arc

Read more »

Stardew Valley’s Biggest Competition Just Finally Confirmed Its 1.0 Release DateAfter a wildly successful run in Early Access, Sailor Moon-inspired farming sim Fields of Mistria has set its sights on 1.0 in 2026.

Read more »

Halo: Campaign Evolved Release Date Announced for July 2026 with New MissionsXbox has announced Halo: Campaign Evolved, a full remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, set for release on July 28, 2026. The game includes three new missions set before the original story and marks the first Halo title on PlayStation.

Read more »

Xbox Confirms Release Date for Fable RebootXbox has confirmed the release date for its Fable reboot, which is set to arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and PlayStation 5 on February 23, 2027. The game features a star-studded cast, including Hayley Atwell as the villain Isabel.

Read more »