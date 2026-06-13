iOS 27 Finally Adds Dedicated Alarm Volume Slider to Fix Persistent Issues

iOS 27 introduces a separate volume slider for alarms and timers, addressing long-standing complaints about iPhone alarms not sounding. The new setting under Sounds & Haptics allows users to disable 'Match Ringtone Volume' and independently control alarm volume.

For years, iPhone users have grappled with a persistent annoyance: alarms and timers that fail to sound as expected. The issue has been a recurring theme in online forums, customer support calls, and casual conversations among Apple enthusiasts.

Common troubleshooting steps often involved checking the system volume under Sound & Haptics, ensuring it wasn't accidentally lowered. Some users even resorted to disabling the physical volume buttons to prevent accidental changes, a workaround that undermined the very purpose of those buttons. This compromise highlighted a glaring gap in iOS: the inability to set alarm volume independently from other system sounds.

With the arrival of iOS 27, Apple appears to have finally addressed this long-standing complaint by introducing a dedicated volume slider for alarms and timers. The new feature, discovered in the latest beta of iOS 27, resides within the Sounds & Haptics section of the Settings app. A new subsection titled Alarms and Timers houses a toggle labeled Match Ringtone Volume. By default, this toggle is enabled, meaning alarm and timer volumes follow the ringtone volume setting.

However, when users disable this toggle, a separate slider appears, allowing precise control over the volume of alarms and timers. This slider functions independently from the main system volume, the ringtone volume, and even the media volume. For the first time, users can set their alarm volume to a comfortably loud level without worrying about inadvertently muting it during day-to-day phone use. The impact of this change cannot be overstated.

While it may seem like a minor adjustment in the broader context of iOS development, it addresses one of the most frequent pain points reported by iPhone users. The lack of independent alarm volume control has been a source of frustration for years, particularly when compared to Android devices, which have offered this functionality for ages.

Android users have long enjoyed the ability to set separate volumes for alarms, notifications, media, and ringer, making it less likely for an alarm to be missed due to accidental volume changes. iOS 27 now bridges that gap, providing a similar level of granularity that many users have craved. Beyond the immediate convenience, this update could reduce the number of troubleshooting steps required when an alarm fails to go off.

In the past, users had to navigate through multiple settings, check hardware buttons, and even consider software bugs. With the new dedicated slider, the volume of alarms and timers is explicit and controllable. While it does not eliminate all potential causes of missed alarms-such as battery drain, Do Not Disturb scheduling, or actual software glitches-it removes one of the most common variables.

This clarity empowers users to rely on their iPhone alarms with greater confidence. iOS 27 also brings a host of other features and improvements, including enhanced privacy controls, redesigned widgets, and performance optimizations. However, for the subset of users who have struggled with alarm reliability, the dedicated volume slider might be the most welcome addition. It reflects Apple's gradual responsiveness to user feedback, even for seemingly niche issues.

As the beta continues to evolve, the final release of iOS 27 is expected later this year, and with it, a more reliable alarm experience for millions of users worldwide. In summary, the introduction of a separate volume slider for alarms and timers in iOS 27 is a thoughtful upgrade that directly addresses a common user frustration. By decoupling alarm volume from ringtone and system volumes, Apple empowers users to customize their experience without compromise.

This change, though small, symbolizes a move towards greater flexibility and user control-a trend that benefits everyone who relies on their iPhone to wake up on time or manage daily tasks





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ios 27 Iphone Alarm Volume Timers Sound & Haptics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Last Of Us Season 3 Lands Emmy-Nominated Actor For Original Character In Major Casting UpdateThe Last of Us season 3 adds brand-new original character.

Read more »

Field Notes: Malls See Rise in Foot TrafficEasyGroup adds an e-commerce platform in Europe, and data shows how households are adjusting thermostats.

Read more »

MEXC May Report: SPACEX Launchpad Oversubscribed 15.5x, US Equity Futures Volume Jumps 85%MEXC May Report: SPACEX Launchpad Oversubscribed 15.5x, US Equity Futures Volume Jumps 85%

Read more »

HII forms a dedicated scalable production line for Romulus USVThe arrangement illustrates how prime defense contractors are structuring supply chains for unmanned platforms differently than for traditional crewed ships.

Read more »